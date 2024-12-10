Microbot Medical® CEO Harel Gadot to Discuss Endovascular Robotics on Benzinga All Access

Livestream Interview Can be Viewed Today at 10:50am ET at Benzinga All Access Live

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical® Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative single use LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Harel Gadot, will be interviewed on Benzinga All Access at 10:50am ET on December 10, 2024. The live interview can be viewed at: Benzinga All Access Live. Mr. Gadot will discuss Microbot Medical’s LIBERTY system, the continued growth and adoption of surgical robotics, and how the Company plans to redefine the peripheral endovascular space with LIBERTY®.

Earlier today, the Company announced that it has submitted the FDA 510(k) for commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System.

As the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, LIBERTY® eliminates the need for large and expensive capital equipment and streamlines customers’ access to robotics. With its remote control, LIBERTY® is designed to significantly reduce radiation exposure to physicians and staff, and improve ergonomics, which has the potential to reduce the physical strain on healthcare providers. The Company also believes that LIBERTY® has the potential to lower procedure costs, increase procedure efficiency and improve the overall quality of care.

About Microbot Medical®

Microbot Medical® Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.

Further information about Microbot Medical® is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical® Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the Company’s need for and ability to obtain additional working capital to continue its transition to a commercially focused company, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, including whether the FDA will grant 510(k) clearance to commercially market the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System in the United States, disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and other neighboring countries, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical® can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical® disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: IR@microbotmedical.com