Roadzen’s National Automobile Club Signs Contract with Motive, One of the Largest AI-powered Fleet Management Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has partnered with Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, to provide roadside assistance and towing services to Motive’s customer base that spans more than one million vehicles.

Motive empowers businesses running physical operations with advanced tools to enhance safety, productivity, and profitability. With over 120,000 customers across transportation and logistics, construction, field service, and more, Motive’s AI-powered solutions improve safety and productivity by giving customers greater visibility and control over their operations. Motive’s integrated platform combines Driver Safety, Spend Management, Fleet Management, and Equipment Monitoring in one place, enabling safety, operations, and finance teams to manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system for the first time.

NAC’s contract with Motive generates direct revenue to Roadzen based upon per vehicle per incident, as it provides 24/7 service coverage nationwide at substantial savings to Motive customers. According to data from the American Trucking Association and FleetNet America, most commercial trucks experience a roadside breakdown roughly every 10,000 miles driven, equating to approximately 20% to 30% of trucks in the U.S. requiring roadside assistance per year.

“While our north star is to prevent accidents through instant and precise AI-powered risk detection , it is just as important we protect drivers and reduce risk when accidents do happen,” said Jai Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer, Motive. “Whether you need fast emergency support from first responders, or a quick roadside repair to get your driver back on the road, Motive’s complete safety solution quickly delivers the help customers need.”

"The integration of AI-driven insights with Motive's robust fleet management platform represents a significant leap forward for driver safety," commented Roadzen CEO, Rohan Malhotra. "By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, we can predict and proactively respond to vehicle breakdowns and emergency situations, minimizing downtime and operational disruptions and accelerating the repair process by precision-estimating the cost of repair. This partnership enhances the safety and efficiency of Motive’s customers’ fleets and demonstrates how AI can transform operations.”

Motive customers will have access to Roadside Assistance beginning December 16 by selecting “Roadside Assistance” within the Driver App. Customers pay only when they use the service and there are no ongoing monthly fees. To learn more about Motive’s industry-leading safety solutions visit https://gomotive.com/products/driver-safety/ .

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 380+ employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai .

About Roadzen’s National Automobile Club (NAC)

National Automobile Club, a wholly owned Roadzen business, is a business-to-business (“B2B”) licensed auto club in California providing claims management and 24/7 commercial roadside assistance with a network of 20,000+ professional service providers offering tow, transport and first notice of loss services. NAC’s customers include government fleets, small businesses, commercial fleets, OEMs, fuel card companies, insurers, leasing and financing companies, warranty companies and auto-related entities. NAC has been in continuous business operations since 1924.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 120,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics , construction , energy , field service , manufacturing, agriculture , food and beverage , retail, waste services, and the public sector . Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “expected,” “committed,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “pipeline,” “leads,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results (including expectations regarding future profitability and returns to shareholders), planned balance sheet restructuring, estimated revenues (including from new contracts and joint ventures), losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the Annual Report on form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

