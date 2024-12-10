UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products Market to Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2032 Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products Market S ize Growth was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





The UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market has experienced significant growth, fueled by technological advancements and expanding applications in coatings, adhesives, printing inks, and varnishes. The automotive, packaging, and electronics sectors are key drivers, benefiting from the resins' speed, durability, and sustainability. Growth in the healthcare and cosmetics industries is notable, with the European Coatings Association (2023) forecasting a 10% annual increase in UV curable resin usage in cosmetics. Additionally, the rise of UV-curable coatings in the automotive and aerospace sectors, coupled with regulatory pressures on VOCs, further accelerates market expansion. Major players like DSM, Allnex, and BASF continue to innovate, meeting the demand for eco-friendly, high-performance solutions.

What are the growth factors of the UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products market?

The growth of the UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products market is primarily driven by several factors:

The increasing usage of UV curable resins in medical device coatings and packaging is creating growth opportunities. Their resistance to chemicals and durability makes them ideal for biomedical applications.

With stricter environmental regulations, industries are moving toward low-VOC and environmentally friendly solutions, such as UV curable products, which are non-toxic and free from hazardous solvents.

As consumers continue to demand eco-friendly and sustainable beauty products, UV curable resins are being increasingly incorporated into skincare and cosmetic formulations due to their non-toxic nature and fast-curing properties.

Industries such as automotive and packaging are leveraging UV-curable resins for coatings, which are durable, scratch-resistant, and offer faster curing compared to traditional methods.

Consumer Preferences and Trends in UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products Market

The UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products Market is experiencing notable shifts driven by emerging consumer trends that reflect a growing awareness of sustainability and health. A rising demand for eco-friendly products is pushing manufacturers to develop UV curable resins that feature reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and sustainable production processes, as highlighted by the American Coatings Association in 2023. Concurrently, there is a marked preference for longer-lasting products, which has led to increased adoption of UV-cured beauty and healthcare products, according to the Global Beauty Industry Report in 2024. Additionally, the demand for UV-cured food packaging is significantly boosting the market for these resins, with higher growth noted in food packaging materials, as reported by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in 2022. The interest in nutricosmetics further contributes to this trend, leading to increased use of UV-cured resins in nutraceuticals and beauty products, as indicated by the International Journal of Cosmetics in 2023. Lastly, the consumer focus on health and wellness is driving growth in UV-curable biomedical applications, as documented by Health Industry Insights in 2024. Together, these trends are shaping a dynamic and rapidly evolving market landscape for UV curable resins and formulated products.

Which segment dominated the Synthetic Paper Market?

In 2023, Acrylate Oligomers dominated the UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market with a 70% share. Their fast curing time, high chemical resistance, and excellent adhesion make them ideal for high-performance coatings and adhesives, particularly in automotive, packaging, and electronics industries. Acrylate oligomers' versatility in various formulations for coatings, inks, and adhesives drives their widespread use. For instance, in automotive coatings, they offer the durability and weather resistance needed for long-lasting finishes.

Recent Developments

April 2023: IGM Resins introduced their innovations, Premium and Standard BAPO-L photoinitiators (LFC 5103 and LFC 5105). These products leveraged BAPO-L technology to revolutionize the energy curing industry. They offered superior performance and versatility, excelling in applications with both traditional mercury lamps and the growing LED technology.

January 2023: Showa Denko K.K. and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. joined forces to create a new entity named "Resonac." This merger signified a "second inauguration" for the group, with ambitions to become a global leader in the chemical industry. Resonac aimed to achieve this goal by focusing on advanced functional materials and further transformative efforts.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market with a 40% share. This dominance is driven by strong industrial infrastructure, high demand for eco-friendly coatings, and advances in UV curing technology. The U.S. plays a key role, with sectors like automotive, packaging, and electronics adopting UV-cured coatings for improved production speed, durability, and environmental benefits. Canada also contributes significantly, particularly in automotive and coatings, supported by regulations promoting sustainability. Companies like BASF and Covestro are leading innovation in UV-curable resin formulations, reinforcing North America's market leadership.

The UV Curable Resins And Formulated Products market is set for strong growth, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly products, technological advancements, and growing consumer interest in health and wellness. The market is expanding across sectors like automotive, healthcare, beauty, and packaging, fueled by the demand for durable, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions.

