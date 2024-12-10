Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market to Hit USD 1,615.6 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global counterfeit drug detection device market is on a steady growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1,167.7 million in 2024 to USD 1,615.6 million by 2034. This growth is driven by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% over the next decade, reflecting the heightened global focus on combating the growing problem of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Counterfeit drugs continue to pose a significant threat to public health worldwide, prompting a surge in demand for reliable detection devices. These devices play a crucial role in ensuring the authenticity of drugs, and protecting patients from the risks associated with consuming substandard or fake medications. As counterfeit drug-related incidents rise, especially in regions with a high prevalence of illicit pharmaceutical activities, the need for robust detection solutions has become more critical than ever.

Counterfeit drugs contain either no active ingredients, or variable active ingredients or active ingredients which are stronger than the original ingredients. The problem of counterfeit drugs is one of the major problems in the field of healthcare because of the proliferation of these drugs.

The devised tools for the detection of counterfeit drugs owing to the technological advancements in the industry are expected to enhance the growth of the counterfeit drug detection device market. Technological developments for monitoring of packaging non-compliance such as holographic duplication is set to boost the counterfeit drug detection devices market growth over the forecast period.

Rising initiatives by the government authorities along with the collective efforts by the private and public sector industries have associated themselves to the rise in the growth of the detection of counterfeit drugs throughout the forecast period.

Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market on the Rise Due to Growing Concerns Over Health Risks:

The global counterfeit drug detection device market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing concerns about the health risks posed by counterfeit drugs. These falsified medications, often containing incorrect or harmful ingredients, are a serious threat to public health, creating an urgent demand for reliable detection solutions.

One of the key drivers in this market is technological innovation. Devices equipped with features such as holographic duplication are gaining popularity, offering enhanced accuracy and efficiency in identifying counterfeit drugs. Moreover, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in these devices is further improving detection accuracy, making them more attractive to healthcare providers and regulatory bodies.

Another significant factor boosting market growth is the increasing budgets allocated to narcotics divisions within law enforcement agencies. As these divisions ramp up efforts to combat drug trafficking and counterfeit drug activities, they are investing heavily in advanced detection technologies. This trend is expected to continue as governments around the world intensify their efforts to curb the supply of counterfeit drugs through stricter regulations and enforcement initiatives.

“Counterfeit drugs represent a growing threat, and the demand for reliable detection devices is more urgent than ever, with technological innovations continuously improving detection accuracy, speed, and affordability, the market is expected to see steady expansion. Regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the importance of these devices, and we expect heightened adoption in key markets worldwide, especially in regions heavily impacted by illicit pharmaceutical activity,” said Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

What Are The Key Opportunities For Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Manufacturers?

The key factors responsible for the detection of counterfeit drugs include the developmental initiatives taken up by the government bodies to reduce the proliferation of counterfeit drugs into the supply chain. Technological advancements in the unique identification of pharmaceutical drugs for instance, the Trutag and other upcoming technologies will boost the growth opportunities of the counterfeit drug detection devices market over the forecast period.

Emerging nations pose a major problem of proliferation of counterfeit drugs and have drawn attention of various organizations such as the World Health Organization for the reduction and prevention of counterfeit drug supply into these nations.

Moreover, many small market players are concentrating their focus on the development of innovative devices for detection of duplicated or fake pharmaceutical ingredients.

The key players in the counterfeit drug detection device market are involved in activities such as acquisition or collaborative agreements with potential players for the development of technologies or the acquisition of novel intellectual property. This factor could be a potential cause of rising the growth of the counterfeit drug detection device market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the streamlined process of drug approval and regulatory timelines by developing nations in order to accelerate the launch of drugs for the purpose of meeting with the rising global healthcare demands also poses a great potential for the upsurge in the global counterfeit drug detection device market value.

Essentially, the drugs for various therapeutic classes ranging from pills for blood pressure to cancer treatment drugs undergo specialized sterility testing procedures, which will further augment the growth of the market by the end of the forecast period.

What Are The Factors Restraining Demand For Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices?

The major restraint in the counterfeit drug detection device market is the lack of transnational jurisdiction. The entire fight against counterfeit medicines relies on national legislation for legal measures and state authorities for law enforcement. This legal and organizational vacuum often leads to the impunity of drug counterfeiters whose industrialized and highly organized trafficking plays on international discrepancies.

Moreover, the lack of adequate regulations to stop counterfeit drug spread results in low adoption of counterfeit drug detection devices in developing countries. Counterfeit drug trafficking networks use their enormous financial resources to equip themselves with sophisticated technical means for production and logistics and to develop elaborate evasive strategies.

Currently, product imitations have reached such a high level of perfection that it has become very difficult, sometimes impossible, to visually distinguish a true drug from a counterfeit drug.

On the other hand, in many developing countries, there may not be the availability of many service providers or instrument vendors. This makes it difficult and costly for these vendors to schedule travel for servicing and repair of inoperable instruments in these regions.

While in many other countries, procuring equipment from outside the country and obtaining permission from the government to import these instruments requires tremendous amounts of paperwork, time and cost. These requirements encompass not only the upfront price of a technology but also cost per test, cost of consumables and accessories, cost of calibration and maintenance, and the human resource needs.

All these factors pose a major threat, thereby restraining the growth of overall counterfeit drug detection device market during the forecast period.

Future Outlook:

As the counterfeit drug crisis continues to endanger lives globally, the market for detection devices is expected to experience sustained growth. Technological advancements, coupled with increased government initiatives and law enforcement budgets, will drive greater adoption of these life-saving tools. However, addressing the regulatory and infrastructure gaps in developing regions will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of this market.

Competitive Landscape in the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market:

The counterfeit drug detection device market is highly fragmented, with a few established companies holding a significant share of market demand. However, newer and smaller players also have opportunities for growth and success in this space.

Market players prioritize technological advancements to continually improve their product offerings and maintain a competitive edge. Additionally, geographical expansion is a key focus for companies seeking to broaden their market reach and increase their global presence.

Recent Developments in the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market

In February 2022, Avery Dennison Smartrac launched the AD Minidose U9 RAIN RFID, enhancing RFID applications within the healthcare sector.

In August 2021, Avery Dennison Corporation acquired Vestcom, expanding its capabilities and influence in the market.

Key Companies in the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market

Spectris

Spectral Engines Oy

Consumer Physics

Olympus Corporation

Stratio, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

GAO RFID

Cellular Bioengineering, Inc

Metrohm AG

Key Segments:

By Product:

Counterfeit Chemical Composition Detection Devices Ultraviolet/Vis Devices Infrared & Near Infrared Spectroscopy Device Raman Spectrometers XRD & XRF Spectroscopy Devices

Counterfeit Packaging & Labelling Detection Devices RFID Analyzer Scanning & Imaging Systems Others





By Modality:

Portable Devices

Hand-held Devices

Bench-top Devices



By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Research Organization



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



French Language:

Le marché mondial des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits est sur une trajectoire de croissance régulière, avec des projections indiquant une augmentation de 1 167,7 millions USD en 2024 à 1 615,6 millions USD d’ici 2034. Cette croissance est tirée par un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,3 % au cours de la prochaine décennie, ce qui reflète l’attention accrue portée à l’échelle mondiale à la lutte contre le problème croissant des produits pharmaceutiques contrefaits.

Les médicaments contrefaits continuent de représenter une menace importante pour la santé publique dans le monde entier, entraînant une augmentation de la demande de dispositifs de détection fiables. Ces dispositifs jouent un rôle crucial pour garantir l’authenticité des médicaments, protégeant les patients des risques associés à la consommation de médicaments de qualité inférieure ou contrefaits. Alors que les incidents liés aux médicaments contrefaits augmentent, en particulier dans les régions où la prévalence des activités pharmaceutiques illicites est élevée, le besoin de solutions de détection robustes est devenu plus critique que jamais.

Les progrès technologiques dans les dispositifs de détection des médicaments contrefaits, associés à une application réglementaire accrue et à une sensibilisation croissante du public, sont des facteurs clés qui alimentent l’expansion du marché. Les prestataires de soins de santé, les agences gouvernementales et les organismes de réglementation intègrent de plus en plus ces dispositifs dans la chaîne d’approvisionnement pharmaceutique afin de freiner la distribution de médicaments contrefaits.

Alors que la détection des médicaments contrefaits devient un élément essentiel de la sécurité mondiale des soins de santé, les fabricants et les fournisseurs investissent massivement dans des solutions innovantes qui améliorent la précision, l’efficacité et l’accessibilité de ces dispositifs. La croissance du marché est sur le point de se poursuivre alors que les secteurs public et privé se concentrent sur la sauvegarde de l’intégrité du marché pharmaceutique mondial et la protection de la santé des individus dans le monde entier.

Le marché des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits est en hausse en raison des préoccupations croissantes concernant les risques pour la santé :

Le marché mondial des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, en raison des préoccupations croissantes concernant les risques pour la santé posés par les médicaments contrefaits. Ces médicaments falsifiés, contenant souvent des ingrédients incorrects ou nocifs, constituent une menace sérieuse pour la santé publique, créant une demande urgente de solutions de détection fiables.

L’un des principaux moteurs de ce marché est l’innovation technologique. Les appareils équipés de fonctionnalités telles que la duplication holographique gagnent en popularité, offrant une précision et une efficacité accrues dans l’identification des médicaments contrefaits. De plus, l’adoption de l’intelligence artificielle (IA) dans ces appareils améliore encore la précision de détection, ce qui les rend plus attrayants pour les prestataires de soins de santé et les organismes de réglementation.

Un autre facteur important qui stimule la croissance du marché est l’augmentation des budgets alloués aux divisions des stupéfiants au sein des organismes d’application de la loi. Alors que ces divisions intensifient leurs efforts pour lutter contre le trafic de drogue et les activités de contrefaçon, elles investissent massivement dans les technologies de détection avancées. Cette tendance devrait se poursuivre alors que les gouvernements du monde entier intensifient leurs efforts pour freiner l’offre de médicaments contrefaits par le biais de réglementations plus strictes et d’initiatives d’application de la loi.

« Les médicaments contrefaits représentent une menace croissante, et la demande de dispositifs de détection fiables est plus urgente que jamais, avec des innovations technologiques améliorant continuellement la précision, la vitesse et l’abordabilité de la détection, le marché devrait connaître une expansion constante. Les organismes de réglementation reconnaissent de plus en plus l’importance de ces dispositifs, et nous prévoyons une adoption accrue sur les marchés clés du monde entier, en particulier dans les régions fortement touchées par les activités pharmaceutiques illicites. a déclaré Sabyasachi Ghosh (vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Principales tendances du marché :

Appareils portables : La mise au point d’appareils portables de détection de drogues contrefaites a révolutionné l’accessibilité, permettant des tests de dépistage de drogues sur place. Cette portabilité entraîne des taux d’adoption plus élevés, en particulier dans les régions où l’accès à une infrastructure de test sophistiquée est limité.

La mise au point d’appareils portables de détection de drogues contrefaites a révolutionné l’accessibilité, permettant des tests de dépistage de drogues sur place. Cette portabilité entraîne des taux d’adoption plus élevés, en particulier dans les régions où l’accès à une infrastructure de test sophistiquée est limité. Augmentation des points de contrôle : Avec l’augmentation des points de contrôle de dépistage des drogues à différents niveaux, y compris les douanes et le contrôle des frontières, la demande de dispositifs de détection de drogues contrefaites a explosé.

Avec l’augmentation des points de contrôle de dépistage des drogues à différents niveaux, y compris les douanes et le contrôle des frontières, la demande de dispositifs de détection de drogues contrefaites a explosé. Analyse complète : Ces appareils sont maintenant utilisés non seulement pour identifier les médicaments contrefaits, mais aussi pour détecter les médicaments vides ou mal étiquetés. Cela élargit leur application à divers secteurs, notamment les soins de santé, les produits pharmaceutiques et les forces de l’ordre.

Ces appareils sont maintenant utilisés non seulement pour identifier les médicaments contrefaits, mais aussi pour détecter les médicaments vides ou mal étiquetés. Cela élargit leur application à divers secteurs, notamment les soins de santé, les produits pharmaceutiques et les forces de l’ordre. Augmentation de l’activité criminelle : L’augmentation du nombre d’organisations criminelles impliquées dans la contrefaçon de médicaments suscite un besoin croissant de technologies de détection avancées. À mesure que les cartels de la drogue deviennent plus sophistiqués, les outils utilisés pour lutter contre leurs activités doivent également devenir plus sophistiqués.

L’augmentation du nombre d’organisations criminelles impliquées dans la contrefaçon de médicaments suscite un besoin croissant de technologies de détection avancées. À mesure que les cartels de la drogue deviennent plus sophistiqués, les outils utilisés pour lutter contre leurs activités doivent également devenir plus sophistiqués. Fonctionnalité avancée : Les dispositifs de détection des médicaments contrefaits évoluent avec des systèmes de balayage améliorés, qui peuvent identifier des médicaments contrefaits plus complexes. Cette amélioration propulse le marché vers l’avant alors que la demande d’appareils hautement fonctionnels et précis augmente.



Malgré les perspectives prometteuses du marché, certains défis demeurent. L’absence de mesures centralisées pour lutter efficacement contre les médicaments contrefaits dans certains pays entrave la croissance du marché. Dans les pays en développement, l’insuffisance des infrastructures et des cadres réglementaires pour arrêter l’afflux de faux médicaments constitue un obstacle supplémentaire à l’adoption généralisée des dispositifs de détection.

Perspectives d’avenir :

Alors que la crise des médicaments contrefaits continue de mettre en danger des vies à l’échelle mondiale, le marché des dispositifs de détection devrait connaître une croissance soutenue. Les progrès technologiques, associés à l’augmentation des initiatives gouvernementales et des budgets d’application de la loi, entraîneront une plus grande adoption de ces outils qui sauvent des vies. Cependant, il sera crucial de combler les lacunes en matière de réglementation et d’infrastructure dans les régions en développement pour libérer tout le potentiel de ce marché.

Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits :

Le marché des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits est très fragmenté, quelques entreprises établies détenant une part importante de la demande du marché. Cependant, les nouveaux acteurs plus petits ont également des opportunités de croissance et de succès dans ce domaine.

Les acteurs du marché privilégient les avancées technologiques afin d’améliorer continuellement leurs offres de produits et de maintenir un avantage concurrentiel. De plus, l’expansion géographique est un objectif clé pour les entreprises qui cherchent à élargir leur portée sur le marché et à accroître leur présence mondiale.

Développements récents sur le marché des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits

En février 2022, Avery Dennison Smartrac a lancé l’AD Minidose U9 RAIN RFID, améliorant ainsi les applications RFID dans le secteur de la santé.

En août 2021, Avery Dennison Corporation a acquis Vestcom, élargissant ainsi ses capacités et son influence sur le marché.

Principales entreprises du marché des dispositifs de détection de médicaments contrefaits

Spectris

Moteurs spectraux Oy

Physique grand public

Olympus Corporation

Stratio, Inc.

Société Rigaku

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

GAO RFID

Bio-ingénierie cellulaire, Inc

Metrohm AG

Segments clés :

Par produit :

Dispositifs de détection de composition chimique contrefaite Appareils ultraviolets/vis Appareil de spectroscopie infrarouge et proche infrarouge Spectromètres Raman Appareils de spectroscopie XRD et XRF

Dispositifs de détection d’emballage et d’étiquetage contrefaits Analyseur RFID Systèmes de balayage et d’imagerie Autrui





Par modalité :

Appareils portables

Appareils portatifs

Appareils de paillasse



Par utilisateur final :

Sociétés pharmaceutiques

Laboratoires d’analyse des drogues

Organisation de la recherche



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

Amérique Latine

Europe

Asie du Sud

Asie de l’Est

Océanie

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

