Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 December 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 167,068 96.53 3,000 1.74 3,000 1.73 0 2 167,068 96.53 3,000 1.74 3,000 1.73 0 3 167,068 96.53 3,000 1.74 3,000 1.73 0 4 170,068 98.27 3,000 1.73 0 0.00 0 5 170,068 98.27 3,000 1.73 0 0.00 0 6 170,068 98.27 3,000 1.73 0 0.00 0 7 167,068 96.53 3,000 1.74 3,000 1.73 0 8 167,068 96.53 3,000 1.74 3,000 1.73 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 53,941,104‬‬‬, 0.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66