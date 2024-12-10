Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 December 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
1167,06896.533,0001.743,0001.730
2167,06896.533,0001.743,0001.730
3167,06896.533,0001.743,0001.730
4170,06898.273,0001.7300.000
5170,06898.273,0001.7300.000
6170,06898.273,0001.7300.000
7167,06896.533,0001.743,0001.730
8167,06896.533,0001.743,0001.730

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 53,941,104‬‬‬, 0.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66