Latham Plunge Pools Named “Most Innovative Product for Retailers”

LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, recently earned the “Most Innovative Product for Retailers” award at the 2024 International Pool Spa Patio Expo (IPSPE). The brand’s new line of Latham Plunge Pools was recognized for transforming backyard experiences, offering homeowners the perfect combination of compact size, customization and efficiency.

Designed to bring leisure and luxury to backyards of any size, Latham Plunge Pools provide practical and stylish solutions for compact yards but are also ideal for adding a luxurious touch to larger spaces as well. These fun-sized pools offer full-sized enjoyment with faster installation, energy efficiency and easy maintenance.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from the industry," said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham Pools. “This award affirms the relevance of our designs and fuels our passion for creating innovative products that elevate everyday living.”

Latham launched its new Plunge Pools last month at the 2024 IPSPE event in Dallas. The only brand to offer plunge pools in both fiberglass and vinyl liner options, the curated collection includes two fiberglass models and a series of four vinyl liner configurations – all available with customizable features.

“Latham Plunge Pools add a touch of luxury and sophistication to an adult backyard lifestyle,” noted Rajeski. “Smaller than a full-size pool, these models are just the right size for lounging, relaxing, intimate entertaining or quick relief from the heat. They’re budget friendly and perfect for accommodating any size backyard without having to compromise on features and design.”

The “Most Innovative Product for Retailers” award was presented as part of the IPSPE Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program, which honors groundbreaking products that shape the outdoor living industry. Chosen through an online peer-voting platform, winners were celebrated for their impact on safety, sustainability and efficiency in the marketplace. The full list of this year’s winners can be found on the IPSPE website.

To learn more about the Latham Plunge Pools, visit plungewithlathampool.com.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

