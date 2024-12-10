Eicosapentaenoic Acid (Epa) Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 7,125.4 Mn By 2033, At 11.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market is projected to reach USD 2,582.8 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 7,125.4 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The increasing awareness of the cardiovascular benefits of omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish oils-which exert anti-inflammatory effects causing the EPA market to grow. Segments in it include triglycerides and ethyl esters, based on form, animal-based-source-based segments such as sardine and krill oil, and plant-based segments like algae oil.

Growth is enhanced by a rising vegan trend and an aging population contributing to increased demand. The market is headed by the Asia Pacific, owing to the large volume of fish oil production in China and Japan. Companies like DSM and BASF mainly focus on innovations as one of the key strategies to maintain competition.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/eicosapentaenoic-acid-market/request-sample/





The US Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market

The US Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market with an estimated value of USD 651.6 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% until reaching USD 1,690.2 million by 2033.

The U.S. EPA market is driven by increasing health awareness and demand for omega-3 supplements. A small segment of the population is moving toward plant-based sources like algae oil, which caters to the vegan demographic. Applications in the pharma industry include the use of EPA for heart disease and cognitive health, further raising demands for high-concentrate products.

Improved encapsulation technologies also make supplements more bioavailable. Companies are looking to meet the demand by expanding production and partnering with healthcare providers.

This is likely to continue well into the forecast period, supported by supportive healthcare policies promoting preventive care and increasing awareness of the cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory benefits of EPA.

Important Insights

Global Market Insights: This market is projected to reach USD 2,582.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 7,125.4 million by the end of 2033.

This market is projected to reach in 2024 and is expected to grow to by the end of 2033. S. Market Insights: The U.S. EPA market is forecasted to be valued at USD 1,690.2 million in 2033, up from U SD 651.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2% .

The U.S. EPA market is forecasted to be valued at in 2033, up from U in 2024, at a CAGR of . Regional Analysis: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of this market, accounting for approximately 37.2% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of this market, accounting for approximately in 2024. Source Segment Insights : Animal-based sources are expected to dominate this segment, holding over 63.1% of the market share in 2024.

: Animal-based sources are expected to dominate this segment, holding over of the market share in 2024. Application Segment Insights: The infant formula application segment is projected to lead the market, representing 24.1% of the total market share in 2024.

The infant formula application segment is projected to lead the market, representing of the total market share in 2024. Key Players: Major players in the global eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) market include BASF SE, Lonza, Glanbia Plc, Farbest Brands, and SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Major players in the global eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) market include BASF SE, Lonza, Glanbia Plc, Farbest Brands, and SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, among others. Global Growth Rate: The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

Latest Trends

The global EPA market is gradually but irreversibly shifting to plant sources of the nutrient, inspired by the rise of veganism, concerns over sustainability, and ethical consumption. Traditional sources of EPA include fish oil, but given associated issues such as overfishing and mercury contamination, there has been a shift toward algal oil as a cleaner alternative with a higher degree of sustainability. Production costs are expected to go down once technologies in algae cultivation advance, hence this will make plant-based sources of EPA more competitive.

Consumer demand for high-concentrate EPA supplements is on the rise, as such products can provide considerable health benefits with lower dosages. High-concentrate EPA will have particular relevance to aging populations and those with specific health concerns, like hypertriglyceridemia. Besides, this trend of high-concentration formulations is in line with that of personalized nutrition and specialty supplements.

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market: Competitive Landscape

Key competitors in the market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, and Cargill Inc. are pursuing strategic acquisitions and partnerships to further enhance the product portfolio. They invest in R&D to bring more effective products to meet increasing demand from consumers.

For instance, DSM completed the acquisition of Martek Biosciences to further strengthen its product portfolio in both EPA and DHA. BASF SE is making investments in establishing omega-3 production facilities to address global demand.

It also differs in high-concentration EPA formulation and plant-based supplements for vegan consumers, while progressive encapsulation technologies ensure high bioavailability in nutritional and pharmaceutical applications. The competitive landscape will remain dynamic through the forecast period.

Some of the prominent market players:

DSM

BASF SE

Lonza

Glanbia Plc

Farbest Brands

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Adisseo

BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L.

Rabar Pty Ltd

Orkla

Epax

BioProcess Algae LLC

Croda International plc

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/eicosapentaenoic-acid-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 2,582.8 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 7,125.4 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 11.9% North America Revenue Share (2024) 30.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 651.6 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Source, By Form, By Concentration, and By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Animal sources, specifically fish oil, are expected to drive dominance in the EPA market, accounting for 63.1% of the total market share by 2024. The fact that fish oil is a natural and rich source of eicosapentaenoic acid, along with well-framed supply chains for this raw material, makes it rather cost-effective on the part of the manufacturers.

Sardines and anchovies are types of fish that fall under the category of rich EPA marine species. Its bioavailability is higher compared with plant-based sources, like algal oil, which, though more sustainable, has lower absorption rates and higher production costs. The clinical evidence of benefits taken from consumption further cements consumer confidence in their use for cardiovascular health and cognitive improvement.





Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market Segmentation

By Source

Animal Source

Anchovy Oil Sardine Oil Tuna Oil Cod Liver Oil Salmon Oil Krill Oil Menhaden Oil



Plant Source

Algal Oil Other Marine Algae



By Form

Triglycerides

Ethyl Esters

Phospholipids

By Concentration

High EPA Concentrates (over 50% EPA content)

Medium EPA Concentrates (20-50% EPA content)

Low EPA Concentrates (under 20% EPA content)

By Application

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Functional/Fortified Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Pet & Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/eicosapentaenoic-acid-market/

Growth Drivers

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with EPA, particularly in reducing heart disease risk and inflammation, is a significant driver of market growth. Health professionals and media campaigns are promoting EPA's advantages, leading to increased demand for dietary supplements and fortified foods containing this omega-3 fatty acid.

The aging population, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, is contributing to increased demand for EPA. With age comes higher susceptibility to chronic diseases, making EPA desirable for cardiovascular support and cognitive health. The focus on healthy aging further enhances the appeal of omega-3 fatty acids like EPA.

Restraints

The high production cost from plant-based sources including algal oil is connected to a number of challenges faced by the primary EPA market. The products are more expensive than fish oil due to the complex cultivation and extraction process involved in their processing, which limits wider market acceptability.

The market of EPA is highly regulated, especially on the topics of health claims. The companies would have to provide huge scientific evidence to support the cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory benefits being advocated, which can be very time-consuming for smaller players. The different sets of regulations across the regions further complicate entry into the market and flexibility in marketing strategies.

Growth Opportunities

While North America and Europe have proved to be strong markets for the Elastin Peptide Association, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are likely to develop impressive growth. With economic development and an increase in disposable incomes, demand for supplements is growing rapidly in countries such as China and India healthcare awareness and changes in lifestyles are increasing.

Other reasons include that there are technological innovations in the extraction of EPA, mainly from algae, hence making new market avenues. Improvement in methods of production has enhanced the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of plant-based EPA, while microencapsulation and delivery systems have enhanced bioavailability.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the way in the global EPA market, holding more than 37.2% of the total market share in 2024. This could be endorsed by the fact that the region, with major fish-producing countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, has a healthy supply chain of fish oils-one of the key raw materials used in the production of EPA. The intensity of marine fishing in these nations ensures a consistent supply of oils rich in EPA, such as anchovy and sardine oil.

Besides, there is a cultural consumption of fish in this region which further propels the demand due to increasing requirements for its supplement form in the name of EPA. Growing health awareness, mainly regarding cardiovascular benefits, and government initiatives also encourage good health, thereby stimulating market growth.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/eicosapentaenoic-acid-market/request-sample/





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

Polyurea Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1,073.7 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,916.2 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Bakuchiol Market is projected to reach USD 9.8 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 17.5 million.

Hypochlorous Acid Market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 7.8 billion.

Ceramics Market size is estimated to reach USD 255.6 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 435.9 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Polycarbonate Market size is estimated to reach USD 15.0 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 25.6 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Flotation Reagents Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.6 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 11.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Pipeline Transportation Market size is estimated to reach USD 19.3 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 33.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Chemical Warehousing Market size is estimated to reach USD 38.2 Billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 55.5 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Smart Greenhouse Market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 5.7 billion.

Low Carbon Propulsion Market is projected to reach USD 23.8 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.8% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 139.8 billion.

Recent Developments in the Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Market

September 2024: BASF SE launched high-concentrate EPA supplements aimed at cardiovascular health, responding to increasing consumer demand for potent omega-3 products.

launched high-concentrate EPA supplements aimed at cardiovascular health, responding to increasing consumer demand for potent omega-3 products. August 2024: Koninklijke DSM N.V. expanded its algal oil production capacity to meet rising demand for plant-based omega-3s among environmentally conscious consumers.

expanded its algal oil production capacity to meet rising demand for plant-based omega-3s among environmentally conscious consumers. July 2024: Cargill, Inc . introduced an EPA and DHA blend for fortified beverages, targeting the growing functional food and beverage market.

. introduced an EPA and DHA blend for fortified beverages, targeting the growing functional food and beverage market. June 2024: Epax AS received regulatory approval for its pharmaceutical-grade EPA product, allowing entry into the pharmaceutical market for heart disease treatment.

received regulatory approval for its pharmaceutical-grade EPA product, allowing entry into the pharmaceutical market for heart disease treatment. May 2024: GC Rieber Oils partnered with Nordic Naturals to enhance EPA supplement production, focusing on clean-label, sustainably sourced fish oils.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.