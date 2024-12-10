Atlas Welcomes Lori Irvine to Lead Marketing & Communications

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, has announced Lori Jagger Irvine as its new Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

Irvine is a marketing, communications and brand executive with 25 years of experience in the professional services industry. She’s worked to set new standards for strategic marketing in support of business growth across markets and geographies for the architecture and engineering sector. Her experience includes leading digital and traditional marketing, brand strategy, events, public relations and media, and communications for water utilities, private companies and a publicly traded Fortune 500 company.

Irvine will oversee Atlas’ marketing, communications and brand functions, closely aligning marketing strategies with business development goals, positioning for and winning new projects and programs, enhancing brand visibility, and fostering strong client and professional relationships with a focus on increasing revenue and market share.

“Lori’s experience and knowledge are a great fit for Atlas as we grow the company through a more client-centric approach,” says Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “She has a legacy of being bold and innovative in marketing strategies, embracing emerging trends and technologies and working with her teams to develop marketing strategies in support of corporate growth strategies, and she has a special knack for connecting with clients through customer-centered strategies and partnerships.”

“Atlas clients appreciate our business approach, delivering high-quality project outcomes through attentive and agile service,” says Irvine. “I’m excited to tap into that positive momentum and further strengthen our client relationships and deliver on Atlas’ growth goals.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

