Amerijet International Airlines 50th Anniversary

Miami, FL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerijet International Airlines proudly marks its 50th anniversary in December 2024. Founded in 1974 by David Bassett, the company began with humble beginnings, operating as a Part 135 air-taxi operator with a single leased airplane evolving into a market leader in the Caribbean & Central America operating twelve 767 freighters.

From the start, Amerijet has been committed to delivering exceptional customer service, with a focus on reliability and safety. These principles have been the cornerstone of the company's operations, building a reputation for trust and excellence across industries and regions.

Reflecting on this milestone, CEO Joe Mozzali stated, “For a company to achieve a 50th year anniversary milestone is extremely impressive, especially in the dynamic Latin America air cargo market. This is a direct reflection of our resilience while providing value and service to customers and communities. We could not do what we do without our most valuable asset “our people”. I want to thank our employees for their dedicated efforts as well as our customers for their loyal support.

A year after its restructuring and transformation efforts, Amerijet has emerged as a stronger cargo airline, both operationally and financially. Scheduled Service and charter revenue November YTD have increased 18% and 39%, respectively. Amerijet is now well-positioned long term to remain a market leader in the Caribbean and Central America while executing our mission of transporting goods that enrich and connect the lives of our customers and communities.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, Amerijet invites employees, customers, and supporters to explore its history and achievements through its Anniversary Video, available at amerijet.com/Our History.

More About Amerijet

Amerijet operates a dedicated fleet of 767 freighters from its Miami International Airport hub, serving the Caribbean, Mexico, the Americas, and Europe. The Miami Hub location includes 235,600 square feet of dry warehouse space, 38,000 square feet of cooler space ensuring cold chain integrity for pharmaceuticals and perishables as well as seven dedicated 767 aircraft parking positions.

Offering scheduled and charter services across 20 company-managed and more than 200 partner locations, Amerijet’s extensive network and 350+ interline routes provide seamless cargo connections to destinations worldwide.

