BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of November 30, 2024

REGULATED INFORMATION
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 10, 2024
Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF
Issuer: Bureau Veritas
|Date
|Number of shares (1)
|Number of voting rights
|30/11/2024
|454,043,034
| Theoretical number of voting rights: 584,058,313
Number of exercisable voting rights: 578,460,275
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2024, if any.
|Bureau Veritas
|Head Office
|Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
|Société Anonyme
|Immeuble Newtime
|Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
|(Limited liability corporation)
|40/52 boulevard du Parc
|www.bureauveritas.com
|Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40
|92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
|RCS Nanterre 775 690 621
|France
