GROUPE PARTOUCHE: A Good performance for the financial year 2024 - Turnover: € 434.3 M (+2.5 %) - Inauguration after renovations, of the Group’s three largest casinos

A Good performance for the financial year 2024

Turnover: € 434.3 M (+2.5 %)

Inauguration after renovations, of the Group’s three largest casinos

Paris, 10th December 2024, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2024 (August to October 2024) and for the full fiscal year (November 2023 to October 2024)

During the 2024 financial year, Groupe Partouche completely renovated three of its largest casinos in Annemasse, Divonne and La Tour-de-Salvagny, the latter was also expanded and renamed Pasino Grand to embody its change of gaming universe and dimension. The inauguration, in October and November 2024, of these new living and entertainment sites left a lasting impression, and the sustained development of their activity confirms the enthusiasm and pleasure of our customers in finding reconfigured spaces and offers.

Furthermore, on 2nd December 2024, the Cannes casino was relocated to the legendary Palm Beach, completely reconfigured. The Royal Palm Casino is thus entering a new era.

Annual Turnover 2024 up by + 2.5% at € 434.3 M

For the 2024 financial year, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) stands at € 712.3 M, up by +1.5%, compared to € 701.5 M a year earlier, a performance to be commended taking into account extensive work carried out during the financial year on its three largest operating casinos. During the 4th quarter 2024 (Q4), GGR increases by +2.3% to € 186.0 M.

In France, the annual GGR increases by +0.9% to € 636.1 M, driven mainly by the performance of slot machines (+1.5% to € 504.0 M), while the GGR of electronic forms games falls by -1.4% to € 132.1 M under the combined effect of the decline in electronic table games (-0.7%) and traditional table games (-2.5%). Thus, the traditional games’ activity of the Divonne casino suffered in particular during the works period. In Q4 2024, GGR reaches € 166.9 M, an increase of +2.3% compared to Q4 2023 thanks to the growth of all forms of games.

Abroad, the annual GGR increases by +7.3% year-on-year, to € 76.3 M, including a favorable exchange rate effect of +€1.5M linked to the Meyrin casino in Switzerland. From an activity point of view, growth is fueled by the strong performance of traditional games (+23.8% to € 36.8 M) driven by the good dynamics of Swiss online gaming GGR (+34.5% to € 23 .6 M), while the GGR of slot machines falls by -4.5% (to € 39.5 M). Over the year, we will note the good performance of the Middelkerke casino in Belgium (+33.3%). In Q4 2024, the GGR stands at € 19.1 M, an increase of +1.7% compared to Q4 2023.

In total, the Net Gaming Revenue after Levies, reaches € 338.7 M over 12 months, up by + 1.7% compared to 2023. It amounts to € 79.7 M at the 4th quarter 2024 (+2.6% compared to Q4 of the previous year)

Turnover excluding games is up by +4.5% at € 98.5 M due to the hotels activity (+11.0%) in connection with the good dynamics of the Group's hotels and the integration within the scope of the Hotel Pavillon la Rotonde. The division Others decreased (-2.5%) to € 11.6 M.

In total, the annual turnover reaches to € 434.3 M, up by + 2.5% compared to 2023. It amounts to € 107.0 M at Q4 2024, recording satisfactory dynamics compared to Q4 2023 (+3.7%).

Upcoming events: Income fiscal year at 31st October 2024: Tuesday 28th January 2025, after stock market closure.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment . ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated Turnover

In €M 2024 2023 Variation 1st quarter (November N-1 to January N) 118.7 116.4 +2.0% 2nd quarter (February to April) 101.9 99.2 +2.6% 3rd quarter (May to July) 106.8 105.1 +1.6% 4th quarter (August to October) 107.0 103.1 +3.7% Total consolidated turnover 434.3 423.8 +2.5%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 4th quarter

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 186.0 181.8 +2.3% Levies -106.3 -104.2 +2.1% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 79.7 77.7 +2.6% Turnover excluding NGR 27.9 26.2 +6.8% Fidelity programme -0.6 -0.7 -10.3% Total consolidated turnover 107.0 103.1 +3.7%

2.2 – Aggregate 12 months

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 712.3 701.5 +1.5% Levies -373.7 -368.6 +1.4% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 338.7 332.9 +1.7% Turnover excluding NGR 98.5 94.3 +4.5% Fidelity programme -2.9 -3.4 -16.0% Total consolidated turnover 434.3 423.8 +2.5%

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 – 4th quarter

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Casinos 94.4 91.6 +3.1% Hotels 9.0 8.4 +7.0% Others 3.5 3.1 +13.2% Total consolidated turnover 107.0 103.1 +3.7%

3.2 – Aggregate 12 months

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Casinos 391.5 383.8 2.0% Hotels 31.2 28.1 11.0% Others 11.6 11.9 -2.5% Total consolidated turnover 434.3 423.8 +2.5%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

