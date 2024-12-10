Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 10 December 2024

| Source: Harvia Oyj Harvia Oyj

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       10 December 2024 at 19:00 EET


On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 10 December 2024 
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 4,100 shares
Average price/share 43.3095EUR
Total Cost 177,568.95EUR


Company now holds a total of 8,307 shares
including the shares repurchased on 10 December 2024.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Antti Väliaho                         Jonathan Nyberg                 


Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com