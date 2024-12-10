Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 10 December 2024

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 2nd January 2024,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 2 DECEMBER 2024 TO 6 DECEMBER 2024

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
02/12/202427814.70 €4 086.60 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
03/12/202453714.98 €8 047.60 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
05/12/202412615.00 €1 890.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
06/11/202452214.84 €7 748.40 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 15th January 2024 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

