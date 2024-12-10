Digitization in Public Transportation in North America and Europe: Sustainability and Digitization are Driving Transformational Growth and Generating a Revenue Potential of $236.13 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitization in Public Transportation, North America and Europe, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The public transport industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by technological advancements, changing urban landscapes, and evolving passenger expectations. Digitization is emerging as a key catalyst for this transformation, offering opportunities to enhance efficiency, improve passenger experience, and foster sustainability.
Why does public transport digitization matter?
- Enhanced Efficiency: Digital technologies streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve resource allocation.
- Improved Passenger Experience: Real-time information, contactless payments, and personalized services enhance customer satisfaction.
- Sustainability: Digitization can contribute to reducing emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.
- Revenue Generation: Data-driven insights and new business models can unlock additional revenue streams.
What are the challenges and opportunities in public transport digitization?
Despite its benefits, digitization infrastructure limitations, data privacy concerns, and resistance to change. Overcoming these challenges presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth.
This analysis examines the evolving landscape of public transport in North America and Europe, focusing on the transformative impact of digitization. By analyzing key trends, benchmarking leading cities, and forecasting market growth, the study provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's future.
This analysis has found that the adoption of digital technologies is reshaping the public transport sector, driving efficiency, enhancing passenger experience, and fostering sustainability. In that context, cities with higher population density and urban sprawl are experiencing accelerated digitization efforts to meet growing demand. A comparative analysis of more than 30 cities reveals best practices in contactless payments, integrated ticketing, and MaaS integration.
Furthermore, this analysis presents a global revenue forecast, highlighting the anticipated growth in the public transport sector driven by digitization and changing urban dynamics. It also examines key trends shaping the industry, which include the rise of Mobility-as-a-Service platforms, autonomous vehicles, and data-driven decision making.
The future of public transport is inextricably linked to digitization. By embracing technology, cities can create more efficient, sustainable, and passenger-centric transportation systems. This study offers valuable insights for policymakers, industry leaders, and investors seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of urban mobility. Finally, it presents three growth opportunities for stakeholders to seize.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Improving the Passenger Experience
- Developing Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles
- Data-driven Decision Making
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in Public Transport
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Public Transport Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Public Transport Digitization
- Major Stakeholders
- Key Definitions of Presentation Terms
- Key Elements of the Evolving Public Transport Landscape
- What Does Digitization Mean in the Public Transport Landscape?
- Benefits of Traditional and Digital Ticketing in Public Transport
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Public Transport Digitization
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in Public Transport Digitization
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast for Public Transport and Digitization Percentage
- Revenue Forecast by Region for Public Transport
- Revenue Forecast by Region for Public Transport Digitization
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Public Transport Digitization Ranking
- Benchmarking Criteria for Public Transport Digitization
- Digitization Ranking for Public Transportation in 30 Cities
- Various Implementation Models and Comparison
- Public Transport and Metro Ridership Trends across 30 Cities
- Population Density and Modal Share Comparison
- Key Findings: Europe
- Key Findings: North America
Growth Generator: Key Trends
- Key Trends in Public Transport Digitization
- IoT and Big Data: Transforming Public Transport
- Use of AI and ML
- Blockchain and Security
- ABT
- Multimodal Integration
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Amsterdam, the Netherlands
- Barcelona, Spain
- Berlin, Germany
- Brussels, Belgium
- Budapest, Hungary
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Dublin, Ireland
- Helsinki, Finland
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Lisbon, Portugal
- London, the United Kingdom
- Madrid, Spain
- Milan, Italy
- Munich, Germany
- Oslo, Norway
- Paris, France
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Rome, Italy
- Stockholm, Sweden
- Vienna, Austria
- Warsaw, Poland
- Zurich, Switzerland
Growth Generator: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Chicago, the United States
- Los Angeles, the United States
- Montreal, Canada
- New York City, the United States
- San Francisco, the United States
- San Diego, the United States
- Toronto, Canada
- Washington, D.C., the United States
