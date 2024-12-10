Digitization in Public Transportation in North America and Europe: Sustainability and Digitization are Driving Transformational Growth and Generating a Revenue Potential of $236.13 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitization in Public Transportation, North America and Europe, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The public transport industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by technological advancements, changing urban landscapes, and evolving passenger expectations. Digitization is emerging as a key catalyst for this transformation, offering opportunities to enhance efficiency, improve passenger experience, and foster sustainability.



Why does public transport digitization matter?

Enhanced Efficiency: Digital technologies streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve resource allocation.

Improved Passenger Experience: Real-time information, contactless payments, and personalized services enhance customer satisfaction.

Sustainability: Digitization can contribute to reducing emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.

Revenue Generation: Data-driven insights and new business models can unlock additional revenue streams.

What are the challenges and opportunities in public transport digitization?



Despite its benefits, digitization infrastructure limitations, data privacy concerns, and resistance to change. Overcoming these challenges presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth.



This analysis examines the evolving landscape of public transport in North America and Europe, focusing on the transformative impact of digitization. By analyzing key trends, benchmarking leading cities, and forecasting market growth, the study provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's future.



This analysis has found that the adoption of digital technologies is reshaping the public transport sector, driving efficiency, enhancing passenger experience, and fostering sustainability. In that context, cities with higher population density and urban sprawl are experiencing accelerated digitization efforts to meet growing demand. A comparative analysis of more than 30 cities reveals best practices in contactless payments, integrated ticketing, and MaaS integration.



Furthermore, this analysis presents a global revenue forecast, highlighting the anticipated growth in the public transport sector driven by digitization and changing urban dynamics. It also examines key trends shaping the industry, which include the rise of Mobility-as-a-Service platforms, autonomous vehicles, and data-driven decision making.



The future of public transport is inextricably linked to digitization. By embracing technology, cities can create more efficient, sustainable, and passenger-centric transportation systems. This study offers valuable insights for policymakers, industry leaders, and investors seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of urban mobility. Finally, it presents three growth opportunities for stakeholders to seize.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Improving the Passenger Experience

Developing Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Data-driven Decision Making

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in Public Transport

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Public Transport Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Public Transport Digitization

Major Stakeholders

Key Definitions of Presentation Terms

Key Elements of the Evolving Public Transport Landscape

What Does Digitization Mean in the Public Transport Landscape?

Benefits of Traditional and Digital Ticketing in Public Transport

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Public Transport Digitization

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in Public Transport Digitization

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast for Public Transport and Digitization Percentage

Revenue Forecast by Region for Public Transport

Revenue Forecast by Region for Public Transport Digitization

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Public Transport Digitization Ranking

Benchmarking Criteria for Public Transport Digitization

Digitization Ranking for Public Transportation in 30 Cities

Various Implementation Models and Comparison

Public Transport and Metro Ridership Trends across 30 Cities

Population Density and Modal Share Comparison

Key Findings: Europe

Key Findings: North America

Growth Generator: Key Trends

Key Trends in Public Transport Digitization

IoT and Big Data: Transforming Public Transport

Use of AI and ML

Blockchain and Security

ABT

Multimodal Integration

Growth Generator: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Barcelona, Spain

Berlin, Germany

Brussels, Belgium

Budapest, Hungary

Copenhagen, Denmark

Dublin, Ireland

Helsinki, Finland

Istanbul, Turkey

Lisbon, Portugal

London, the United Kingdom

Madrid, Spain

Milan, Italy

Munich, Germany

Oslo, Norway

Paris, France

Prague, Czech Republic

Rome, Italy

Stockholm, Sweden

Vienna, Austria

Warsaw, Poland

Zurich, Switzerland

Growth Generator: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Chicago, the United States

Los Angeles, the United States

Montreal, Canada

New York City, the United States

San Francisco, the United States

San Diego, the United States

Toronto, Canada

Washington, D.C., the United States

