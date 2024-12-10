Polyethylene Furanoate Market Analysis Report 2024, By Application, Type, Region Size and Trends

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Furanoate Market: Analysis By Application, By Type, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market was valued at US$32.54 million in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$48.86 million by 2029.



In the forthcoming years, the PEF market is expected to witness robust growth due to several emerging trends and opportunities. The increasing focus on circular economy principles and the growing emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint across industries will drive the adoption of bio-based materials like PEF. Moreover, technological advancements in polymerization processes are likely to reduce production costs, making PEF more competitive with conventional polymers.



The expansion of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost demand for sustainable packaging solutions, providing additional impetus for market growth. Furthermore, the integration of PEF in applications beyond packaging, such as textiles and automotive parts, is expected to create new growth avenues. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application: The bottles segment has dominated the polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market and is expected to be the fastest-growing application due to its alignment with global sustainability goals and its superior performance characteristics compared to conventional PET bottles.



PEF bottles exhibit excellent barrier properties, significantly reducing the permeability of oxygen and carbon dioxide, which enhances the shelf life of beverages such as carbonated drinks, juices, and alcoholic beverages. This makes PEF an attractive alternative for the food and beverage industry, which is under growing pressure to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference for bio-based and recyclable products is driving the demand



By Type: The bio-based segment held the highest share in the polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forthcoming years due to the increasing global emphasis on sustainable and renewable materials.



PEF derived from bio-based sources, such as agricultural feedstocks, offers a significant reduction in carbon footprint compared to petroleum-based plastics, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious industries. This segment benefits from growing consumer awareness about plastic pollution and the need for alternatives with minimal environmental impact. The food and beverage packaging industry, in particular, has been a major driver for bio-based PEF due to its superior barrier properties and sustainability credentials.



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as booming e-commerce industry, increasing demand in food and beverages industry, increasing demand for high-performance material in automotive sector, favorable government regulation and policies, increasing awareness related to toxic issues of petrochemical, and many other factors. As e-commerce continues to expand, the volume of products being shipped, particularly in sectors like food, beverages, and consumer goods, has surged. This has created a heightened need for packaging materials that are both functional and environmentally friendly.



PEF, with its superior barrier properties, biodegradability, and recyclability, is increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics in e-commerce packaging. Companies are under pressure to meet consumer expectations for eco-friendly solutions, and PEF's ability to protect products during transit while reducing environmental impact aligns with this demand.



Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as dominant market presence of conventional plastic, higher cost associated with the production process of PEF, etc. The dominant market presence of conventional plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), significantly hampers the growth of the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market.



Conventional plastics have established themselves as the primary choice for packaging and other applications due to their low cost, large-scale production infrastructure, and widespread availability. The global production capacity for traditional plastics far exceeds that of PEF, providing economies of scale that make PET and other petrochemical-based materials more cost-competitive.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to technological advancements in PEF production, shifting consumer preferences toward eco-friendly products, advancements in bio-based polymers, etc. Advancements in bio-based polymers are poised to significantly accelerate the growth of the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market by enhancing production efficiency, scalability, and material properties.



Technological innovations in the synthesis of furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), the key precursor to PEF, have enabled the development of cost-effective and sustainable production methods. These advancements have improved the yield of FDCA from renewable feedstocks like sugars, agricultural residues, and other biomass, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and lowering production costs.



Competitive Landscape:



The global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market is consolidated in nature, with top players operating globally and dominating the market with patented technologies. The key players in the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market are:

Avantium

Stora Enso

Toyobo

Sulzer

Origin Materials, Inc.

Alpla Group

Sukano

AVA Biochem

Swicofil

Leading companies, including Avantium, are heavily investing in research and development to enhance the material's properties and expand its application scope. These players are leveraging advancements in bio-based polymers to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, collaborations between manufacturers and end-use industries, such as food and beverages and cosmetics, are driving innovation in PEF-based packaging.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Analysis

3.2 Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Application Analysis

3.3 Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Type Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market

4.2 Europe Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market

4.3 North America Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market

4.4 Latin America Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market

4.5 Middle East & Africa Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Booming E-Commerce Industry

6.1.2 Increasing Demand in Food and Beverages Industry

6.1.3 Increasing Demand for High-Performance Material in Automotive Sector

6.1.4 Escalating Apparel Industry

6.1.5 Favorable Government Regulation and Policies

6.1.6 Increasing Awareness Related to Toxic Issues of Petrochemical

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Dominant Market Presence of Conventional Plastic

6.2.2 Higher Cost Associated with the Production Process of PEF

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Technological Advancements in PEF Production

6.3.2 Economic Diversification and Industrial Transition

6.3.3 Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Eco-friendly Products

6.3.4 Advancements in Bio-based Polymers

6.3.5 Growing Demand for Bio-based Polymers in the Medical Sector



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market: Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

Avantium

Stora Enso

Toyobo

Sulzer

Origin Materials, Inc.

Alpla Group

Sukano

AVA Biochem

Swicofil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr6ols

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.