Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Forecast Report 2025-2030

The polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72%, reaching a market size of US$4.986 billion in 2030 from US$3.991 billion in 2025.

Rising demand from the automobile industry and the increasing photovoltaic industry are expected to drive the polyvinyl butyral market. The rise in the application of PVB films in the automotive sector is due to several properties, including high durability, heat and noise reduction, and surging consumer awareness regarding its ability to improve indoor air quality. Further, the demand for solar power energy is leading to the demand for the input raw materials for the development of photovoltaics. Moreover, the growth of green building and construction applications is also leading to the polyvinyl butyral market growth.

Growing demand from photovoltaics



Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is a well-known thermoplastic encapsulant. It is used in architecture for safety-glass laminates in the PV industry for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and thin-film technology with a glass-to-glass configuration. The growth of solar panels worldwide has been leading to the demand for polyvinyl butyral. The reasons for the growth are government policies, demand for cheap energy, and renewable energy demand. According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), in 2023, solar PV alone accounted for three-quarters of renewable capacity additions worldwide.



It was expected that solar PV and wind account for a record 96% of it because their generation costs are lower than for both fossil and non-fossil alternatives in most countries. In 2023, the Swiss government allocated CHF 600 million in subsidies to solar projects. The funding would be distributed as a one-time payment for small PV systems (KLEIV) to all system operators in 2023. These developments in solar power would lead to an increasing need for polyvinyl butyral in the manufacturing of photovoltaics.



Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market geographical outlooks



By geography, the polyvinyl butyral market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the polyvinyl butyral market due to increasing consumer electronics, automobiles, and infrastructure applications. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian passenger car market is expected to reach a value of US$ 54.84 billion by 2027. In FY24, the country's total production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles was 2,84,34,742 units. North America is expected to have a significant market share for polyvinyl butyral products due to its major utilization in architectural and building applications.

