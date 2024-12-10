"LOUISIANA SATURDAY NIGHT" TO BE FEATURED IN TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced the float riders and performers chosen to represent the state in the 2025 Tournament of Roses® Parade in Pasadena, California. For a fourth year in a row, Louisiana will parade across the national and international stages for this annual tradition. This year's parade theme is "Best Day Ever!"



“Once again Louisiana is a great fit for the Rose Parade theme. We’re going to show the world your best day ever is definitely a day in Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our float’s theme is Louisiana Saturday Night and we’ll bring all that food, fun, and music to transform a Wednesday in Pasadena.”



Louisiana’s 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade® float features a giant playful alligator wearing a crown and Mardi Gras beads while clutching a second-line umbrella in its tail. Riding on its back is a Cajun dance hall and porch, along with cypress trees, Louisiana musical instruments, seafood, and wildlife. Performing his rendition of “Louisiana Saturday Night” will be rising country star Timothy Wayne.



Six premier sponsors of Louisiana’s float represent convention and visitors bureaus and tourism boards from across the state including Explore Houma, Lafayette Travel, Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Baton Rouge, Visit Shreveport-Bossier, and Visit The Northshore.



“I’m thrilled to be joined by this year’s new and returning sponsors as we show the world how you can Feed Your Soul in every corner of Louisiana,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser. “This year’s riders represent everything that makes a Louisiana Saturday night special – great music, delicious food, our celebratory spirit, and even a little visit to LSU’s Tiger Stadium.”



The sponsored riders will be joined by Cajun fiddler and former festival queen Leiton LeBlanc, the 74th Ozone Camellia Festival Queen Catherine Elizabeth Owen, and Emmie Addamus from the Office of the First Lady of Louisiana.



Louisiana’s 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade® float riders include:

Mark Falgout; Owner, Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse (Lafayette Travel – Premier Sponsor)

Eddie Kennison, III; Senior Account Executive, LSU Sports Properties, former LSU football player (Visit Baton Rouge –Premier Sponsor)

Kinion Bankston; Owner, Southern Boyz Store, Broadcaster of Southern Boyz Outoors (Tangipahoa Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor)

Waylon Thibodeaux; Cajun Musician (Explore Houma – Premier Sponsor)

Damian Chapman; Chef and Owner, Orlandeaux’s Café (Visit Shreveport-Bossier – Premier Sponsor)

Christian Serpas; Musician, Christian Serpas & Ghost Town (Visit The Northshore – Premier Sponsor)

Leiton LeBlanc; Director of Media Relations, Lafayette Travel, 2022 Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Queen, 2023 Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals Queen. (St. Martin Parish)

Catherine Elizabeth Owen; 74th Ozone Camellia Queen (St. Tammany Parish)

Emmie Addamus; Director of Communications & Outreach at the Office of the First Lady, Louisiana Governor’s Mansion (East Baton Rouge Parish)

The Tournament of Roses Parade® presented by Honda will roll January 1, 2025, and broadcast live all over the world at 10 a.m. Central through broadcast partners, including ABC and NBC.



For more information on how to join Louisiana and volunteer to decorate the 2025 Louisiana float in Pasadena, visit the Explore Louisiana Rose Parade webpage.



###

About Explore Louisiana

The Louisiana Office of Tourism is the official state office charged with marketing and promoting Louisiana as a travel destination, with the goal of increasing revenue generated by the tourism industry and contributing to the economic impact of tourism in all 64 parishes. For more information about Louisiana's music, food, culture and outdoor adventures visit ExploreLouisiana.com

Attachment