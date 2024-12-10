MasterCraft Boat Company Announces Partnership with General Motors, Naming Chevrolet Silverado its Official Truck & Tow Vehicle

VONORE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , the world’s top-selling towboat brand, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with General Motors, naming Chevrolet Silverado as its “Official Truck & Tow Vehicle” for 2025 and beyond. Building on MasterCraft’s longstanding collaboration with Ilmor Marine, powered by GM’s marine technology, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, leveraging cutting-edge engineering to deliver unmatched power and reliability.

The collaboration with Chevrolet will provide comprehensive support for MasterCraft's premier initiatives, elevating brand presence and customer engagement throughout the year. As part of the partnership, MasterCraft will receive eight state-of-the-art Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trucks, which will be prominently featured at marquee events and activations. These include 32 boat shows, 51 stops of the Rule The Water Tour , the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, Let Her Rip Powered by Progressive clinics , the American Century Championship Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., and various dealer-facing programs.

“MasterCraft is excited to partner with Chevrolet, as both our brands are committed to providing customers with unmatched performance and reliability. This collaboration is a perfect example of that synergy," said Krista Schipner, MasterCraft Vice President of Marketing. “From the Chevrolet Silverado trucks enhancing our premier events to the shared engineering that connects Silverado with our boats, this partnership underscores our shared mission of empowering customers to make the most of their adventures and build unforgettable memories."

MasterCraft and Chevrolet exemplify a shared commitment to cutting-edge technology and performance, highlighted by the connection between the 5.3L GDI HO engine in MasterCraft boats and the Chevrolet Silverado. Nearly identical to the available 5.3L engine under the hood of the LD Silverado, the marine version is adapted by Ilmor—MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner—to meet the unique demands of boating, with modifications to its exhaust, cooling, and charging systems while retaining the proven reliability and power Silverado owners expect.

The 5.3L GDI HO engine incorporates advanced technologies like Direct Injection, delivering responsive and efficient performance on the water. With Ilmor’s expertise, honed through decades of automotive racing, the result is an engine that seamlessly bridges land and water, allowing customers to enjoy unmatched power and reliability.

“Chevrolet’s partnership with MasterCraft is a natural fit,” said Steven Majoros, Chief Marketing Officer, Chevrolet. “Silverado’s proven power and dependability make it the ideal choice to complement MasterCraft’s industry-leading boats. Both brands set the benchmark for performance and reliability, and this collaboration will allow us to showcase that at a host of premier events across the country.”



For more information, visit MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X and Facebook . For more information on 2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD vehicles, visit https://www.chevrolet.com/trucks/silverado/2500hd-3500hd.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com