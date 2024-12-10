New Memoir Analyzes The Unresolved Trauma and Legal Failures of the Author’s Unsolved SA Case

Charleston, SC, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victims of sexual assaults and abuse are burdened with more than just the crime committed to them—oftentimes, the onus lies at their feet to identify and testify against perpetrators. In author Sandra Russell Wadsworth’s case, she not only had to process what had happened to her and learn to deal with the emotional aftermath for decades… she had to watch helplessly as the legal system that was supposed to protect her failed her and her case so spectacularly.

Her assailant was never identified nor arrested… and likely continued on to other victims.

Sandra’s harrowing experience, written in a confiding narrative, exposes the extraordinary failures of the legal system. That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet is a compelling read for survivors of sexual assault, legal professionals, law enforcement and anyone interested in understanding the crucial need for justice.

“My book deals with a personal sexual assault at gunpoint, wherein the assailant repeatedly returned to the scene of the crime and was never arrested,” Sandra explained. “It also deals with the impact on my family as a whole… and the adverse treatment I received thereafter by law enforcement.”

About the Author:

Sandra Russell Wadsworth is a retired Certified Paralegal and Notary Public who is a lifetime resident of Gaston County, North Carolina. During her career she worked for several law firms, a real estate law firm, and a homeowner’s association. She is a breast cancer survivor. Her memoir That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet deals with her personal journey as a sexual assault survivor.

