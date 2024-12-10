Bioresorbable Polymers Market Report 2024, by Type (PLA, PGA, PLGA, PCL), Application (Orthopedic Devices, Drug Delivery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioresorbable Polymers Market by Type (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polylactic-Co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA), Polycaprolactone) PCL), Application (Orthopedic Devices, Drug Delivery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the bioresorbable polymers market is estimated to grow from USD 500.0 million in 2024 to USD 867.2 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Favorable regulations and policies by the government towards healthcare industry are positively influencing the bioresorbable polymers market. Various countries have created regulations that encourage manufacturers to increase biocompatibility & biodegradability of medical devices like orthopedic devices. These changes promote the creation of bioresorbable polymers. New technologies for the surgical implants are driving the demand for bioresorbable polymers. This further encourages businesses to invest in the bioresorbable polymers market.







PCL type segment is projected to be the third-fastest growing segment of bioresorbable polymers market, during the forecast period



PCL type segment is estimated to be the third-fastest growing segment of bioresorbable polymers market, during the forecast period. This demand is primarily due to its demand in drug delivery systems. The properties of biocompatibility and flexibility make PCL flexible and capable for use in any drug delivery format, such as injectable microparticles, implantable devices, and capsules. Compatibility with other bioresorbable polymers brings it as the first choice for customized formulations in advanced therapeutic systems.



Drug delivery was the second largest end-use industry of bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, in 2023.



Drug delivery segment stands as the second-largest application in the bioresorbable polymers market. The demand is fueled by the need of controlled, targeted, and sustained-release drug systems, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Bioresorbable polymers are also widely employed in the preparation of implantable drug matrices and capsules to provide a slow and controlled release of therapeutic agents over time. This avoids the need for re-dose, thus significantly reducing discomfort to the patient. Their biocompatibility ensures that these polymers degrade safely within the body, well in line with the increasing trend by the medical industry towards innovative, patient-centered care solutions. With the desire for advanced drug delivery systems all over the world on the rise, bioresorbable polymers are among the most important choices when making efficient and effective therapeutic solutions.



Europe was the second largest region in the bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value.



Europe was the second-largest region in the bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, in 2023. The bioresorbable polymers market in the region is comparatively mature, growing slower than the developing markets in the Asia-Pacific region and South America. The demand of bioresorbable polymers in the European region is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, and neurological conditions.



Bariatric, trauma, orthopedic, and cardiovascular surgical procedures are also on the rise in Europe. The region has developed a strong health care infrastructure and increased the level of advanced medical research further, which has clearly enhanced this market for bioresorbable polymers offered as sustainable and biocompatible solutions for implants and drug delivery systems. Additionally, the support by regulatory towards biodegradable material-based medical devices helps to spread across the European market.

The key players profiled in the report include Corbion (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Foster Corporation (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), DSM Biomedical (US), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Zeus Company LLC (US), Seqens (France), Reva Medical, LLC (US), and Poly-Med Incorporated (US).



Research Coverage



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the bioresorbable polymers market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on bioresorbable polymers offered by top players in the global market

Analysis of key drivers: (Increasing number of surgical interventions, Boost in demand of biocompatible medical devices, Growing demand in drug delivery application, Favorable reimbursement scenario), opportunities (Electrospinning and 3D Printing Technologies), and challenges (Stringent regulatory framework for medical devices)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the bioresorbable polymers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for bioresorbable polymers across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global bioresorbable polymers market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the bioresorbable polymers market





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $500 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $867.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Significant Opportunities for Players in Bioresorbable Polymers Market

Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Region

North America: Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Type and Country

Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Application and Region

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Attractiveness

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Surgical Interventions

Rising Demand for Biocompatible Medical Devices

Growing Demand for Drug Delivery Applications

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

Restraints

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Higher Cost of Bioresorbable Polymers Than Conventional Polymers

Lack of Quality Control Measures in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

Electrospinning and 3D Printing Technologies

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices

Requirement of Skilled Personnel for Effective Use of Bioresorbable Medical Products

Technology Analysis

Electrospinning Technology in Bioresorbable Polymers

Complementary Technologies

Melt Extrusion Technology

Case Study Analysis

Bioresorbable Polymer Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering

Bioresorbable Materials for Cardiovascular Devices

Bioresorbable 3D-Printed Patient-Specific Implants for Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulatory Framework Regulations Impacting Bioresorbable Polymers Business FDA Guidelines for Bioabsorbable Polymers in Medical Devices Reach (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) Iso 10993 (Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices) EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for Bioresorbable Polymers ASTM Standards for Absorbable Polymers and Implants



Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA) - Rising Demand for Orthopedic Devices to Drive Market

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) -Use in Sutures and Other Medical Implants to Propel Market

Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) -Biocompatibility and Biodegradability to Drive Market

Polycaprolactone (PCL) -Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering, and Orthopedic Device Applications to Drive Market

Bioresorbable Polymers Market, by Application

Orthopedic Devices - High Consumption in North America and Europe to Drive Market

Drug Delivery - Significant Demand for Oral Capsules to Drive Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Corbion

Evonik Industries

Foster Corporation

KLS Martin Group

DSM Biomedical

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Zeus Company

Seqens

Reva Medical, LLC

Other Players

Bezwada Biomedical

Nomisma Healthcare

BMG

Polysciences, Inc.

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.

Henan Xinghan Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

