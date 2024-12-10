US Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market Report 2024 - Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 40+ Individual Immunohematology and NAT Assays

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for over 40 Individual Immunohematology and NAT Assays" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The database provides 2024 supplier shares and strategies, 2024-2029 volume and sales forecasts for over 40 immunohematology and NAT assays, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:

Blood Typing and Grouping Tests ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du)

Infectious Disease Screening Tests AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT



The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biokit

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Immucor

LabCorp

Proteome Sciences

Quest Diagnostics

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan

Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5yemw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.