United States Hosiery Market 2024-2028 - Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach USD 3.46 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosiery Market in the US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hosiery market in the United States is forecasted to grow by USD 3.46 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by high demand for designer products and soft products, product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension, and growing compulsion and preference for specific socks.

This study identifies the increasing demand for socks in the healthcare industry as another prime reason driving the hosiery market in the US during the next few years. Also, growing demand for waterproof antibacterial apparels and launch of socks that track temperature, movement, and location of infants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hosiery market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the hosiery market in us covers the following areas:

Hosiery market in US sizing

Hosiery market in US forecast

Hosiery market in US industry analysis

The hosiery market in us is segmented as below:

By Product

Body stockings

Socks

Knee highs

Hold-ups

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hosiery market in us vendors that include Acme McCrary Corp., Atlantic Hosiery, Brown Dog Hosiery, Carolina Hosiery Inc., Crescent Sock Co., For Bare Feet LLC, Gildan Activewear SRL, Mayo Knitting Mill Inc., Nester Hosiery, Renfro Corp., Scottish Kilt, SHM Socks, Spanx LLC, Tamara Hosiery Co., Twin City Knitting Co., VIDA Enterprise Corp., and Wells Hosiery and Apparel USA.

Also, the hosiery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Hosiery Market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Body stockings - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Socks - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Knee highs - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Hold-ups - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

Acme McCrary Corp.

Atlantic Hosiery

Brown Dog Hosiery

Carolina Hosiery Inc.

Crescent Sock Co.

For Bare Feet LLC

Gildan Activewear SRL

Mayo Knitting Mill Inc.

Nester Hosiery

Renfro Corp.

Scottish Kilt

SHM Socks

Spanx LLC

Tamara Hosiery Co.

Twin City Knitting Co.

VIDA Enterprise Corp.

Wells Hosiery and Apparel USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypwm2r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.