Who What Wear Unveils Festive, Arcade-Inspired ‘Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House’ Pop-Up in LA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future’s leading fashion and beauty media brand Who What Wear hosted its first-ever Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House at Ground Level Studios in Los Angeles, inviting attendees to get playful this holiday gifting season with a nostalgic, arcade-style experience in partnership with Burt's Bees, Sally Beauty, Free People, FP Movement, JLab and Vogue Eyewear.

On Saturday, December 7, the festive pop-up offered Who What Wear fans in the LA area the opportunity to connect with the e-commerce powerhouse’s popular "Most Wanted" editorial franchise IRL. Guests partook in a range of playful activities, such as carnival-esque games, a photo booth and on-theme concessions from Yellow Owl, Via Carota Cocktails, Lesser Evil Popcorn and Kaleidoscope Juice, all while having the opportunity to snag some of the most-wanted gifts and wishlist items from the brand partners involved.

​“Our goal with this event was to create an engaging experience that offered Who What Wear’s audiences an opportunity to connect with the brand and our partners on a deeper level,” said Hillary Kerr, Chief Content Officer of Who What Wear and Marie Claire and Senior Vice President of Women + Luxury at Future. “This pop-up accomplishes just that, all while driving buzz and engagement for our amazing partners and leaning into the expertise of our in-house branded content studio, Future Creative, for something that truly felt exclusive and one-of-a-kind for our guests.”

“During this crowded holiday season, it's more important than ever for brands to find a way to stand out,” says Sharon Yi, Senior Vice President of Future Creative. “We saw gamification as an opportunity to inspire joy in the brand-to-consumer holiday experience while bringing one of Who What Wear’s most popular franchises to life in a playful, memorable way for our audience. Who doesn’t love the nostalgia and thrill of playing arcade and carnival games?”

“It was exciting to see the ​W​ho What Wear brand come to life in Los Angeles, engaging our audience of trend-conscious shoppers with brands that suit their style,” added Elizabeth Bagdasarian, Senior Vice President of Sales at Future. “By interacting with guests in-person, the Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House provided our clients and brand partners with an unmatched opportunity to connect with their target consumers on a personal level in the final stretch of the peak holiday season.”

Beyond the unique brand-driven experiences and integrations on-site, the event delivered prime opportunities for content capturing to be amplified across social media.

To see more of the action from the Who What Wear Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House, follow Who What Wear on social media and check out the Fun House online experience.

Instagram: @whowhatwear

TikTok: @whowhatwear

WhatWhatWear.com: https://www.whowhatwear.com/fashion/shopping/most-wanted-holiday-fun-house

About Who What Wear , a Future Company

Who What Wear is a digital fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publication and community where people can discover the latest brands, trends, and must-have products to help define and evolve their personal style. Think of Who What Wear as your most trusted style and shopping resource. www.whowhatwear.com

