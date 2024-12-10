Ecom Logistics Offers Free Shipping to Small Businesses Amid Canada Post Strike During Peak Season

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecom Logistics, a leading logistics solutions provider, is offering free deliveries to small and medium-sized Canadian businesses until December 24th, 2024.





With the ongoing strike at Canada Post and other major carriers being at full capacity, Ecom Logistics steps in to assist businesses in these challenging times. Small and medium businesses carrying out up to 30 shipments a day are eligible for this free offer. Operating a large fleet of delivery vehicles, including eco-friendly electric ones, Ecom Logistics utilizes advanced technology to streamline logistics and provide efficient, reliable deliveries. Amid this peak season, these efforts will secure uninterrupted deliveries and offer businesses the support they need.

As Luqman Ahmed, CEO of Ecom Logistics, says, 'As an immigrant, I came to Canada with an empty pocket, the country has given me a lot, and I believe it's time for me to give back now.'

Ecom logistics has additional capacity of up to 5000 shipments a day and they will continue to onboard new businesses till the capacity is reached. Eligible businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this unique offer while it lasts. Contact Ecom Logistics today to ensure your logistics needs are catered to, and your holiday season deliveries are well taken care of.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/851e0740-bb9f-4280-b3e8-e52ada218e36