United States Mint Releases 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set™ on December 10

Washington, DC, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) began accepting orders for the 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set on December 10 at noon EST. The set is priced at $28.00 (product code 24GC). Orders are limited to five sets per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The American Innovation® $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The 2024 coins celebrate and honor significant innovations from Illinois, Alabama, Maine, and Missouri. All four coins are included in the 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set.

These stunning reverse proof coins are struck in 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese, 2% nickel, and the balance copper. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designers and United States Mint Medallic Artists created and sculpted the four designs for 2024.

Illinois – This design features a large steel plow blade affixed to a right-handed beam and braces. Behind the plow is a stand of Big Bluestem prairie grass and a field of soil below. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “STEEL PLOW,” and “ILLINOIS.” AIP Designer Beth Zaiken created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Alabama – This design depicts the power and force of the Saturn V rocket lifting off with the Moon in the background. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “SATURN V,” and “ALABAMA.” Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell designed and sculpted the image.

Maine – This design presents a profile of Dr. Bernard Lown with his direct current defibrillator in operation below. The design includes the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “BERNARD LOWN, M.D.,” “DIRECT CURRENT DEFIBRILLATOR,” and “MAINE.” Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the image.

Missouri – This design presents a depiction of George Washington Carver gently smiling while examining a sample of his work in his laboratory. The leaves, blossoms, and fruits of a peanut plant weave between scientific equipment. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MISSOURI,” and “GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER.” Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer designed and sculpted the image.

The obverse (heads) of all American Innovation $1 coins depicts a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation which changes with every year of the program. The inscriptions “2024,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. All coins in the set were struck at the Mint’s San Francisco facility. A certificate of authenticity is included in every set.

This product is included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). Products listed in the ABPP will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Sets will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of December 10, 2024, at noon EST.

