Mark Belter Grant for Aspiring Entrepreneurs Invites Undergraduate Students Nationwide to Showcase Their Entrepreneurial Vision

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Belter Grant for Aspiring Entrepreneurs is proud to support the next generation of innovators and business leaders by offering a $1,000 grant to one exceptional undergraduate student. Founded by celebrated entrepreneur Mark Belter, this grant is designed to recognize and encourage students with a passion for entrepreneurship and a vision for shaping the future through business innovation.

Mark Belter, a dynamic entrepreneur with a career spanning more than 25 years, has successfully established over 17 businesses across industries including real estate, mortgage, tax deeds, and title services. His unparalleled expertise and commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams. Through the Mark Belter Grant for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, he continues to create opportunities for aspiring business leaders to bring their ideas to life.

Applications for the grant are now open to undergraduate students nationwide. The grant offers not only financial support but also a platform for ambitious students to articulate their entrepreneurial dreams and share how this opportunity will help them realize their goals. The grant embodies Mark Belter’s lifelong dedication to cultivating talent and innovation in the entrepreneurial community.

Application Criteria

To qualify for the Mark Belter Grant for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, applicants must submit an essay that encapsulates their passion for entrepreneurship, their vision for the future, and the ways this grant will enable them to achieve their aspirations.

Essays should adhere to the following guidelines:

Length: 500–1,000 words.

Content: Demonstrate creativity, clarity, and a firm commitment to entrepreneurial goals.

Submission: Include the essay, full name, contact information, and proof of undergraduate enrollment.



Submissions should be sent via email to apply@markbeltergrant.com no later than September 15, 2025. The winner will be announced on October 15, 2025, following a comprehensive evaluation of all entries.

Mark Belter: Championing Entrepreneurial Potential

Born and raised in Ohio, Mark Belter discovered his passion for leadership early in life. Initially aspiring to become a teacher, he pivoted to entrepreneurship, finding his true calling in building businesses and inspiring others. His journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of success, adaptability, and the sharing of valuable insights with those eager to follow in his footsteps.

Mark Belter’s entrepreneurial achievements reflect his unwavering dedication to excellence. Through the Mark Belter Grant for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, he aims to inspire undergraduate students to embark on their entrepreneurial journey with confidence and determination.

“This grant is an extension of Mark Belter’s vision to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds, encouraging them to turn challenges into opportunities,” said a spokesperson for the initiative. “Mark Belter firmly believes that the future lies in the hands of innovative thinkers, and this grant is a testament to his belief in their potential.”

Key Dates and Award Information

Grant Amount : $1,000

: $1,000 Application Deadline : September 15, 2025

: September 15, 2025 Winner Announcement: October 15, 2025



The grant is open to all undergraduate students across the United States, without restriction to any specific city or state. Mark Belter invites students from diverse backgrounds to apply and showcase their entrepreneurial aspirations.

How to Apply

Applicants must email their submissions to apply@markbeltergrant.com with their essay, name, contact information, and proof of undergraduate enrollment. Mark Belter encourages students to present compelling ideas, bold visions, and innovative approaches to entrepreneurship that can shape the future.

By creating this grant, Mark Belter continues to serve as a role model and advocate for the entrepreneurial community. His dedication to empowering young talent through actionable opportunities highlights his enduring commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.

For additional details about the grant, please visit markbeltergrant.com or markbeltergrant.com/mark-belter-grant/.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mark Belter

Organization: Mark Belter Grant

Website: https://markbeltergrant.com.com

Email: apply@markbeltergrant.com.com