LifeMoves Expands Support for Unhoused Veterans with Eleven-Eleven Program Launch in San Carlos

San Carlos, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMoves, Silicon Valley's largest provider of interim housing and supportive services, announced today the launch of its largest veteran-dedicated program to date: Eleven-Eleven in San Carlos.

The new program, developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, expands LifeMoves’ capacity to serve veterans experiencing homelessness by roughly 20%, providing critical housing and essential services tailored to the needs of former service members.

“All of our clients are the heroes of their own story, but that especially rings true for the veteran clients who have already demonstrated extraordinary bravery, commitment and sacrifice in their service to this country,” said LifeMoves CEO Aubrey Merriman. “With the Eleven-Eleven program, we will provide a safe and dignified space and partner with these courageous individuals on a new mission to create an enduring and fulfilling future.”

About the Eleven-Eleven VA Program

The Eleven-Eleven program, deriving its name from the annual November 11 Veterans Day observance, features 39 private, fully furnished units designed for singles.

Each unit includes a queen-size bed, couch, desk, kitchenette and private bathroom. Located near the Menlo Park VA Medical Campus, the program offers convenient access to comprehensive resources, including the VA's work therapy and job development programs, holistic healthcare and more. These services complement LifeMoves’ intensive case management to help clients transition to permanent housing and achieve self-sufficiency.

Referral Pathways and Sustainable Operations

Veterans can access the program through referral pathways such as the VA, veteran outreach programs and other nonprofit organizations. LifeMoves secured $11.2 million in VA funding to operate the program through 2029. This includes the transfer of 19 Navigation Center units for veteran use to the San Carlos location through 2028.

“We're thrilled to be adding the Eleven-Eleven program to the LifeMoves portfolio, significantly expanding access to interim supportive housing and essential services for our veterans,” said LifeMoves Chair of the Board of Directors Melissa Selcher. “Our partnership with the VA ensures we can meet the demand in our community and help our veteran clients find pathways to permanent housing."

Interested parties may inquire about housing and other supportive services for veterans by contacting 650-222-2421.

Impact on Veteran Homelessness

With the launch of Eleven-Eleven, LifeMoves now operates a total of 90 veteran-dedicated housing units across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The VA projects that Eleven-Eleven program clients will achieve positive exits—such as permanent housing—within six months.

California accounts for 30% of the nation’s unhoused veterans, with over 10,000 former service members lacking permanent housing. Half of these individuals live unsheltered.

In fiscal year 2024, LifeMoves assisted approximately 280 veteran clients, a number that continues to decline as more veterans engage successfully with supportive programs.

A Vision for the Future

LifeMoves remains committed to addressing veteran homelessness through innovative partnerships and comprehensive support systems. The Eleven-Eleven program represents a critical step in ensuring that veterans receive the respect, dignity and resources they need to rebuild their lives. Find further information regarding the LifeMoves mission and operation at www.lifemoves.org.

