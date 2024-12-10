Karolinska Development divests 4,6 million shares in portfolio company OssDsign

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 10, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) divests 4,6 million shares in the portfolio company OssDsign and thereby strengthens the investment company’s liquidity. Karolinska Development holds nearly 5 million shares in OssDisgn after the divestment.

The divestment is being carried out in two stages, as the acquirer, Linc AB, following the transaction, will exceed (directly and indirectly) 10 percent of the voting rights in OssDsign. On December 10, 2024, 4.4 million shares were sold through a direct sale to Linc AB, while the sale of an additional 200,000 shares is conditional upon approval from the Inspectorate for Strategic Products under the Act (2023:560) on the Review of Foreign Direct Investments. The divestment provides Karolinska Development with a total capital infusion of approximately SEK 40 million.

Karolinska Development is a long-term owner of OssDsign and was involved in the listing of OssDsign on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm in 2019. After the divestment, Karolinska holds close to 5 million shares in OssDsign.

After the divestment of 4.6 million shares, Karolinska Development’s ownership in OssDsign amount to approximately 5 percent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

