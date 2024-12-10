WBD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“WBD” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired WBD securities between February 23, 2024 and August 07, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WBD.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WBD's sports rights negotiations with the NBA were causing, or were likely to cause, the Company to significantly reevaluate its business and goodwill; (2) WBD's goodwill in its Networks segment had significantly deteriorated as a result of the difference between its market capitalization and book value, continued softness in certain U.S. advertising markets, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including with the NBA; (3) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood of WBD incurring billions of dollars in goodwill impairment charges; (4) accordingly, Defendants had overstated WBD's overall business and financial prospects; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WBD. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in WBD you have until January 24, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

