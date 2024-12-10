SUNation Energy Names Scott Maskin Chief Executive Officer

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“SUNation” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, today announced that the Board of Directors has determined that its interim CEO, Scott Maskin, has been appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective December 10, 2024. Mr. Maskin has served as Interim CEO since May 2024.

Mr. Maskin has more than 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial solar, battery storage, and photovoltaic service industries. He co-founded SUNation Energy in 2003, and is known for his commitment to the customer experience and for being a leader in the energy renewables field.

“Scott has time and time again proven himself to be a driving force in the renewables business, and the board was confident to have Scott to assume the role as SUNation Energy Inc.’s CEO on a permanent basis,” Roger H.D. Lacey, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for SUNation Energy, Inc., said.

“Scott is, and continues to be, a pioneer in the solar industry for nearly 22 years. As a master electrician, he understands the minute details of each solar installation as a well-regarded player throughout the entire solar industry,” Lacey added. “I am happy that Scott’s vision for the company can continue to press forward as we further build on the transformative momentum he established since May.”

Lacey noted that together with his management team, Maskin has reduced overhead and operating expenses, elevated corporate governance, restructured internal operations, and addressed weaknesses in the Company’s capital structure.

“I’m grateful to our board of directors and SUNation’s investors for their support over the past several months and for the confidence they have shown in my ability to lead the Company. I look forward to continuing to work with them and leading the effort every day to ensure that SUNation’s future is vibrant,” Maskin said. “When I took the helm as the interim CEO, I knew that my work was cut out for me, but with perseverance and hard work, we have better positioned the Company for future growth and success. The faith the Board is placing in me as the Company’s permanent CEO is both humbling and invigorating. This is an exciting time at SUNation and I am honored to be able to lead our talented team towards an exciting future.”

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

