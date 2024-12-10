Press Release: Workers rights groups deliver petition to PMO on Human Rights Day demanding action

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination and the Michaëlle Jean Foundation, organizer of the National Black Canadians Summit, marked International Human Rights Day by delivering a powerful message to the federal government. Convening on Parliament Hill, the Coalition presented a petition signed by 35,000 Canadians to the Prime Minister's Office, urging decisive action to address systemic anti-Black racism in the federal public service.

In alignment with the United Nations 2024 theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now”, the petition calls on the government to resolve the $2.5 billion proposed class-action lawsuit brought by Black public sector workers, and to commit to lasting systemic changes through the following measures:

Recognizing Black Canadians in the Employment Equity Act: Fulfilling the government’s promise to address the unique challenges faced by Black public service workers and ensure equitable opportunities. Developing a Comprehensive Diversity and Equity Plan: Implementing a strategy to achieve proportional representation of Black Canadians at all levels of government. Establishing a Black Equity Commission: Creating a dedicated body to monitor, report on, and ensure accountability for anti-Black racism within the federal public service. Issuing a Formal Apology: Acknowledging and apologizing for the historic and ongoing discrimination faced by Black public servants, as a step toward reconciliation and justice.

“This government must stop denying justice for thousands of Black workers who have endured systemic racism in our public service,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President. “Settling the Black Class Action lawsuit and implementing these long overdue changes to the Employment Equity Act are critical steps to remedy decades of injustices and discrimination for workers.”

“International Human Rights Day commemorates the global pledge to secure the inalienable rights entitled to every human being, regardless of race, colour, religion, or sex,” said Nathan Prier, President of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees. “The Canadian government continues to pay lip service to ongoing issues of systemic discrimination and racism, but has failed to make meaningful change that will impact the lives of everyday Canadians.”

“It has been nearly a year to the day when Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan committed to creating a designated category for Black Canadians under the Employment Equity Act, and that promise still has not been realized,” said Nicholas Marcus Thompson, President and CEO of the Black Class Action Secretariat. “With a federal election around the corner, all of the progress that has been made through our advocacy work is in jeopardy of being lost. It is imperative that this government see this through.”

ABOUT:

The Coalition Against Workplace Discrimination consists of: The Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS) , the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) , the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) , the Canadian Black Nurses Alliance (CBNA) , The Enchanté Network, the Red Coalition , the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC) , 613-819 Black Hub , the Black Canadians Civil Society Coalition (BCCSC) and The Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE)

BACKGROUND INFO:

On October 28th 2024, a 13 day hearing was held at the Federal Court of Justice in Toronto to determine if a $2.5B lawsuit against the Government of Canada could proceed as a class action. Black public sector workers launched the lawsuit in 2020, seeking compensation for lost wages and pensions due to decades of discrimination within the public sector. The plaintiffs are currently awaiting a judge’s decision on whether a recently released report on discrimination against Black executives can be included as evidence. If certified, the class action could cover 45,000 current and former Black public service workers from 1970 to present.

