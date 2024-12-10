PBGH Launches its Advanced Primary Care-Driven Health Care Network in Puget Sound, Washington

Oakland, California, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S., today announced that the Puget Sound region of Washington is the first to offer PBGH’s Advanced Primary Care-driven health care network to eligible member employees and families. The network is a ‘system of excellence’ driven by the rigorous quality and patient care standards of PBGH’s Advanced Primary Care (APC) program and includes high-value specialty referrals to deliver comprehensive, whole person care.

Multiple PBGH employers are participating, including The Boeing Company and eBay whose combined tens of thousands of eligible employees can now access this innovative network of advanced primary care and high-quality specialists through their employer-sponsored health benefits.

“PBGH has a 35-year history of supporting employers to get the best care for their employees. We know that primary care lowers health care costs by as much as 33%, while significantly improving the health and well-being of those who regularly see a primary care provider,” said PBGH President and CEO Elizabeth Mitchell. “We are proud to partner with Boeing, eBay and other PBGH member organizations committed to better access and health outcomes at lower costs to patients. PBGH members are pleased to partner with top-quality primary care providers across the Puget Sound area to improve the health and wellbeing of their workforce.”

“PBGH identifies top providers who meet quality standards based off of clinical best practices, purchaser expectations of patient experience, and administrative transparency to achieve the PBGH Care Excellence designation,” said Raymond Tsai, M.D., MS, a Family Medicine physician serving as PBGH’s Vice President of Advanced Primary Care.

EmsanaCare, a company co-founded by PBGH, directly contracts with those providers and enables care navigation among them. Eligible employees and families gain access to a vetted network of high-quality primary care and specialty providers, and navigation services for referrals.

“By directly contracting with top primary care and specialty providers, thousands of employees and their dependents can access primary care that meets PBGH’s quality standards. By ensuring seamless navigation between primary care and top specialists , we make getting to the best care easy. Employees have improved access, satisfaction, and outcomes,” said Dane Guarino, CEO of EmsanaCare. “At the same time, employers enjoy simplified plan implementation and peace of mind that they are creating a pathway to improved health that is easier for their employees to use.”

“Our purpose is rooted in connecting people and building communities to create economic opportunity for all,” explained Rob Paczkowski, Senior Director, Global Benefits, eBay Inc. “Providing comprehensive and innovative benefits that support the health and wellbeing of our teams is vital to nurturing a culture that enables us to achieve our purpose. PBGH simplifies some of the most challenging aspects of selecting and contracting with high quality health care providers. By partnering with other employers through PBGH it makes it possible for us – in areas like Puget Sound where we have a smaller employee headcount – to provide our local teams and families with health care the way it should be delivered.”

The Puget Sound region of Washington is the first of many markets nationwide. There is currently another open request for proposal for APC providers who want to work with employers in the San Antonio, Texas market, with additional markets being planned for 2025.

###

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing healthcare services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower healthcare costs and increase quality across the U.S. The PBGH System of Excellence streamlines the selection, contracting, and administration of high-quality advanced primary care, ensuring equitable and evidence-based care while flattening trend.

About EmsanaCare

EmsanaCare, co-founded by the Purchaser Business Group on Health, simplifies the adoption of advanced primary care (APC) for employers and purchasers. The solution focuses on streamlined contracting, comprehensive administrative support, and informed referrals, allowing purchasers to access multiple APC sites with a single contract. By connecting advanced primary care practices with high-value specialists and regional centers of excellence, EmsanaCare is dedicated to delivering value-driven, efficient, and high-quality primary care solutions for employers and their members.