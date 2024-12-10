Fleet Expansion and Modernization: Saudia Introduces Major Upgrades and Strategic Partnerships to Support Vision 2030 and Enhance Travel Experience

JEDDAH, Saudia Arabia, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Saudia,” the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce another year of significant fleet expansion and modernization. Over the past two years, the airline introduced several strategic partnerships to further Saudia Group’s objective of connecting the world with the Kingdom and supporting key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, while simultaneously enhancing comfort and efficiency for Saudia guests.

Notable expansion and modernization initiatives include:

Airbus Agreement: Saudia has signed a historic deal for 105 aircraft, the largest in Saudi aviation history. These aircraft will be distributed between Saudia and flyadeal, the group's low-cost carrier. Saudia will acquire 54 A321neo aircraft, while flyadeal will receive 12 A320neo and 39 A321neo aircraft. These aircraft feature spacious cabins and interior designs and equipped with the latest amenities and technology, while emitting 20 percent less fuel burn and carbon emissions than previous generations.

Largest Investment in Guest Experience : Saudia has announced its largest investment to date in enhancing guest experience, highlighted by the introduction of a groundbreaking AI-powered "Travel Companion." This innovative technology leverages Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and reliable data to provide an immersive, personalized travel experience. By utilizing data-driven personalization and universal integration, the virtual travel companion simplifies travel planning for visitors. The investment also includes the transformation of business class cabins, the introduction of high-speed in-flight internet, and unparalleled onboard entertainment options. This landmark investment underscores Saudia’s commitment to delivering a seamless and exceptional travel experience for its guests.



Seat Retrofit Program: Saudia joined forces with Collins Aerospace to introduce state-of-the-art Business and Economy Class seats and retrofit seat enhancements. This program aims to improve functionality and aesthetics for Saudia's current Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleet. Additionally, Saudia Technic will establish localized repair capabilities and select spare manufacturing capabilities, optimizing in-house repair capabilities and streamlining product support.



Boeing Dreamliner Agreement: Saudia and Boeing announced the order of 49 fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner aircraft by 2026, helping Saudia grow its long-haul fleet, improving efficiency, range, and flexibility.

In-Flight Entertainment: Saudia announced a partnership with Astrova, Panasonic Avionics’ next-generation IFE seat-end solution. This collaboration will bring industry-leading 4K OLED screens, Panasonic Avionics’ latest Bluetooth technology, programmable LED lighting, and 100W direct current USB-C power to Saudia’s fleet, creating a fully immersive onboard entertainment experience.



These strategic partnerships and investments underscore Saudia’s commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience for guests while optimizing operational efficiency and modernization across its growing fleet.

For more details on Saudia’s aircraft and available experiences, or to book travel, visit https://www.saudia.com/pages/experience.

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has been honored as the World Class Airline for 2024 at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards, marking the third consecutive year the airline has received this prestigious recognition. Additionally, ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.



For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.



Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d017fc0-4a0b-4372-8843-fbbc7a8089ff