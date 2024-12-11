India Programmatic Ad Seller Quality Rankings Q3 2024: Publift Tops Pixalate’s Web Seller Trust Index; Google AdExchange No. 1 on Mobile

London, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2024 India Seller Trust Index for Web and Mobile to rank programmatic ad sellers across desktop and mobile web and mobile apps . The first-of-its-kind rankings, using SupplyChain Object (SCO) data, offer a comprehensive global view of programmatic ad sellers based on quality across the advertising supply chain, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes feature country-level seller ratings in 140+ countries for 580+ sellers. The rankings are based on an analysis of over 50 billion monthly programmatic advertising impressions from Q3 2024.

Top Programmatic Web Ad Sellers in India (Q3 2024)

Rank India 1 Publift 2 Freestar 3 Google AdExchange 4 Cafemedia 5 The Moneytizer

Top Programmatic Mobile Ad Sellers in India (Q3 2024)

Rank India 1 Google AdExchange 2 Digital Turbine 3 Adinmo 4 IronSource 5 Ignitemedia

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes provide a full view of the ad supply chain ecosystem. The Indexes aim to foster economic fairness, encourage competition, and highlight the full range of sellers available to buyers, including each sellers’ relative strengths and weaknesses in each country.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

