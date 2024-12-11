MGNX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Macrogenics, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Macrogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against MGNX on July 26, 2024 with a Class Period from March 7, 2024 to May 9, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of MGNX have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, during the class period, Defendants made material misrepresentations about the safety data from its TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine. On May 9, 2024, the investing public learned that the drug was significantly more dangerous than defendants had previously represented. Following this news, MGNX’s stock declined 77.4% due to a drop of $11.36/share.

