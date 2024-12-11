ASML HOLDING SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ASML Holding N.V. - ASML

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 14, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ASML Holding N.V. (NasdaqGS: ASML), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 24, 2024 and October 15, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased shares of ASML and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-asml/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 14, 2025 .

ASML and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 15, 2024, the Company announced its third quarter 2024 financial results, disclosing quarterly booking of only €2.63 billion (a 53% decline from €5.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024), expected full year 2025 net sales between €30 billion and €35 billion (in the lower half of ASML’s initial range of between €30 billion and €40 billion), and a significant reduction to its gross margin target to between 51% and 53%, down from its prior guidance of between 54% and 56%.

On this news, the price of ASML’s shares plummeted $141.84 per share, or approximately 16.3%, from a close of $872.27 per share on October 14, 2024, to close at $730.43 per share on October 15, 2024.

The case is City of Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. ASML Holding N.V., No. 24-cv-08664.

