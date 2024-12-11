Feintool secures high-volume order to produce bipolar plates for hydrogen drives in China

In cooperation with technology partner SITEC, Feintool was awarded a long-term contract in China related to hydrogen mobility. High-volume production of ready-to-install metallic bipolar plates for a leading Chinese manufacturer of fuel cells is expected to start in 2025.

The bipolar plates ordered will be produced at Feintool's specialized site in Taicang (China) and mainly installed in commercial vehicles, buses and cars. In addition to the core technologies FEINforming, Feintool's patented process for high-precision metal processing, and FLEXwelding, automated laser welding developed by SITEC, our fully integrated coating and sealing processes are applied to this order. This allows the production of ready-to-install components for the customer. The order in China is further proof of the trust that customers operating in the hydrogen sector place in Feintool and SITEC.

Bipolar plates form the core of fuel cells

Fuel cells are electrochemical energy converters that generate electricity from hydrogen and oxygen. They emit only water vapor. This is how fuel cells power electric vehicles, emergency generators and even spacecraft. They offer a clean alternative to fossil fuels and thus contribute to a greener future.

Our metallic bipolar plates constitute the core of fuel cells. These high-precision components enable efficient gas flow, cooling and electrical connection. Several hundred bipolar plates are stacked to form the fuel cell stack.

Feintool's strategic goal is to become one of the world's leading suppliers of metallic bipolar plates and interconnects for fuel cells and electrolyzers. As a technology group and producer of high-precision metal components in large series, we are actively shaping the future of green energy generation, storage and use.

Learn more about our bipolar plates: https://bipolarplates.com/

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites, 3,200 employees and 85 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and – as of 2025 – India. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

