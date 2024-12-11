Habib Bank Zurich plc Partners with nCino to Power an Enhanced Digital Experience for its Buy-to-Let Lending Business

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that Habib Bank Zurich plc (HBZ UK), a wholly owned UK incorporated subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich Switzerland, has selected the nCino Platform to grow and digitally enhance the Bank’s Buy-to-Let Lending business in the United Kingdom.

As a specialist lender in the SME and corporate lending space, HBZ UK’s operating model is firmly rooted in delivering high quality, relationship-first service. With new digital capabilities from nCino that span web, mobile, and intermediary channels, HBZ UK will streamline its processes, enhance portfolio risk-management, and create new efficiencies in how it originates and manages loans. Collectively, HBZ UK will deliver modern convenience and trusted experiences to its customers through nCino’s intelligent suite of solutions.

“At HBZ UK, we pride ourselves in building long term client relationships, while adopting new technologies that allow us to scale to changing market demands. This partnership with nCino aligns with our vision as we continue to expand and enhance our services,” said Satyajeet Roy, Chief Executive Officer, HBZ UK. “Our Buy-to-Let Lending business is a strategic offering, and we are pleased to provide our customers the highly personal and digitally powered experience they seek.”

“We’re proud to be working with HBZ UK, partnering to reengineer key business processes for automation and efficiency,” said Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director at nCino, EMEA. “By providing the technology and experience to help the Bank achieve a more efficient way of working, we look forward to seeing them achieve meaningful business results and create even more personalised and convenient customer experiences.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Habib Bank Zurich plc

Habib Bank AG Zurich began operations in the United Kingdom in 1974 as a branch of a Swiss bank. In 2016, Habib Bank Zurich plc (a wholly owned UK incorporated subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich Switzerland) took over the operations and business of the UK Branch. With a banking heritage of over 100 years, the Bank takes pride in providing personalized service to its valued customers through an international network spanning over 11 countries. Today, the Bank offers its services through its branch network in London, Manchester, Leicester and Birmingham with a total of 8 branches in the UK. The product catalogue comprises of buy-to-let finance, commercial loans, working capital finance, current accounts, savings accounts, notice accounts, fixed-term deposits, and treasury services. For more information, visit Habib Bank AG Zurich.

Media Contacts

Natalia Moose

press@ncino.com

Syed Mohammed Jafri

syedmohammedjafri@habibbank.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.