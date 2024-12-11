European Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) Growth Opportunities Report 2024 - Real-time Flow Analyzers to Increase Processing Visibility and Transparency

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study's main objective is to analyze investment opportunities in existing and new-build MRFs in Europe. It also discusses notable MRF operator investment trends, analyzes market drivers and restraints, and offers a detailed analysis of MRF solutions that support ongoing operational efficiency and processing capacity.
The analysis includes data on the number of MRFs by key country in 2023, with forecasts up to 2030, as well as investment potential across MRFs by country. The study also analyzes the total volume of materials MRFs process and the volume of recovered materials, with the average material recovery rate stated in percentages.
Revenue forecast refers to MRF operators' combined CAPEX and OPEX in Europe, with CAPEX share divided by new-build and refurbishment projects. The publisher based the growth analysis on the 6P framework, which comprises Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms.
The study also includes a detailed competitive analysis of major MRF operators, with examples of key growth accelerators and companies to watch. It concludes with an in-depth analysis of the top 3 growth opportunities for the European MRF market.
Company Coverage:
- Veolia Environment
- Bolleograf
- PICVISA
- Vecoplan
- TOMRA Sorting Solutions
- Sesotec GmbH
- Zen Robotics
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European MRFs Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions
- The Role of MRFs in the Circular Economy
- Key Processes at MRFs
- Key MRF Value Chain Participants
- Growth Metrics
- 2030 EU Circular Economy Targets Impacting Investments Across MRFs
- The 6P Framework Supports Sustainability and Circular Economies Across MRFs Based on the Policies to Platforms Approach
- How the 6P Framework Supports Sustainability and Circular Economy Across MRFs
- Objectives of Investments Across MRFs
- European MRF Operators' Key Investment Focus Areas
- Factors Impacting MRFs' Operational Efficiency
- MRF Solution Stacks Supporting Operational Efficiency
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Average Recycling Rates Across European Countries, 2023
- MRF Investment Potential by Key Countries, 2023-2030
- MRF Plant Number Forecast
- Number of Plants by Key Countries
- Forecast Analysis
- European MRFs' Material Processing and Recovery Volume Forecast
- The Role of MRFs Across Different Material Categories
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by CAPEX and OPEX
- CAPEX Forecast by New-build and Refurbishment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Analysis and Companies to Watch
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Companies to Watch: Veolia Environment
- Companies to Watch: Bolleograf
- Companies to Watch: PICVISA
- Companies to Watch: Vecoplan
- Companies to Watch: TOMRA Sorting Solutions
- Companies to Watch: Sesotec GmbH
- Companies to Watch: Zen Robotics
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based and Robotic Material Sorting and Separation
- Growth Opportunity 2: End-to-End MRF Data Analytics Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 3: Real-time Flow Analyzers to Increase Processing Visibility and Transparency
