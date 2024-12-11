European Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) Growth Opportunities Report 2024 - Real-time Flow Analyzers to Increase Processing Visibility and Transparency

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study's main objective is to analyze investment opportunities in existing and new-build MRFs in Europe. It also discusses notable MRF operator investment trends, analyzes market drivers and restraints, and offers a detailed analysis of MRF solutions that support ongoing operational efficiency and processing capacity.

The analysis includes data on the number of MRFs by key country in 2023, with forecasts up to 2030, as well as investment potential across MRFs by country. The study also analyzes the total volume of materials MRFs process and the volume of recovered materials, with the average material recovery rate stated in percentages.



Revenue forecast refers to MRF operators' combined CAPEX and OPEX in Europe, with CAPEX share divided by new-build and refurbishment projects. The publisher based the growth analysis on the 6P framework, which comprises Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms.



The study also includes a detailed competitive analysis of major MRF operators, with examples of key growth accelerators and companies to watch. It concludes with an in-depth analysis of the top 3 growth opportunities for the European MRF market.

Company Coverage:

Veolia Environment

Bolleograf

PICVISA

Vecoplan

TOMRA Sorting Solutions

Sesotec GmbH

Zen Robotics

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European MRFs Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

The Role of MRFs in the Circular Economy

Key Processes at MRFs

Key MRF Value Chain Participants

Growth Metrics

2030 EU Circular Economy Targets Impacting Investments Across MRFs

The 6P Framework Supports Sustainability and Circular Economies Across MRFs Based on the Policies to Platforms Approach

How the 6P Framework Supports Sustainability and Circular Economy Across MRFs

Objectives of Investments Across MRFs

European MRF Operators' Key Investment Focus Areas

Factors Impacting MRFs' Operational Efficiency

MRF Solution Stacks Supporting Operational Efficiency

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Average Recycling Rates Across European Countries, 2023

MRF Investment Potential by Key Countries, 2023-2030

MRF Plant Number Forecast

Number of Plants by Key Countries

Forecast Analysis

European MRFs' Material Processing and Recovery Volume Forecast

The Role of MRFs Across Different Material Categories

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by CAPEX and OPEX

CAPEX Forecast by New-build and Refurbishment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Analysis and Companies to Watch

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Companies to Watch: Veolia Environment

Companies to Watch: Bolleograf

Companies to Watch: PICVISA

Companies to Watch: Vecoplan

Companies to Watch: TOMRA Sorting Solutions

Companies to Watch: Sesotec GmbH

Companies to Watch: Zen Robotics

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based and Robotic Material Sorting and Separation

Growth Opportunity 2: End-to-End MRF Data Analytics Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3: Real-time Flow Analyzers to Increase Processing Visibility and Transparency

