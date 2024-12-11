Remote Tank Monitoring Market Global Report 2024 - Coverage of 65+ RTM Solution Vendors Active in the World Market

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global installed base of active remote tank monitoring (RTM) solutions reached 9.3 million units in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4 percent, the active installed base is estimated to reach 25.5 million units worldwide in 2028. Also the European market accounted for close to 2.1 million active RTM systems at the end of 2023. The North American market is estimated to be larger than the European at around 3.9 million active units.

The Asia-Pacific market is moreover estimated to represent an installed base of about 2.2 million RTM systems at the end of 2023. South America and Middle East & Africa are smaller markets having installed bases of 465,000 units and 651,000 units respectively. There are more than 100 RTM solution vendors active on the market worldwide and this report covers 67 companies.

The installed base of connected tanks to reach 25.5 million by 2028

Otodata is once again ranked as the leading RTM solution provider in terms of the active installed base worldwide with an installed base of about 2 million RTM units. Otodata is based in Canada and primarily focuses on the fuel reseller segment in North America. Otodata has so far acquired 3 companies to boost its growth plans: Wise Telemetry in April 2021, Wireless Applications Corporation (WACnGO) in December 2021 and AIUT's LPG branch in June 2022.

Anova and SkyBitz (Ametek) were in second and third place having achieved installed bases of about 1.1 million units and 245,000 units respectively. Anova has done a string of acquisitions including Independent Technologies, Wikon, ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere, iTank (Sierra Wireless) and Silicon Controls to become the second largest RTM solution vendor with more than 2,000 customers in 80 countries. SkyBitz is based in the US and most of its tanks under management can be found in North America and a few in Mexico and other countries.

German FoxInsights and Generac based in the US followed in fourth and fifth place and had installed bases of 150,000 and 130,000 tank monitoring systems respectively. Sensile Technologies, Dunraven Systems, Angus Energy, Kingspan and PowTechnology are also ranked among the largest providers with 70,000-110,000 units each.

Other RTM solution providers with installed bases of 24,000-50,000 RTM systems in active use at the end of 2023 include TankScan, Gasbot, Varec, Banner Engineering, FreeWave, Fourdata, GreenCityZen, Insite Platform Partners, Schmitt Industries and Tecson.

Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of 82 key players in this market.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2028.

This report answers the following questions

What is the potential market size for remote tank monitoring applications?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

Which are the key application areas for this technology?

What are the market shares for the leading solution vendors?

How will emerging LPWA connectivity options affect the market?

How will the remote tank level monitoring market evolve in the future?

What business models are used by the solution vendors?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tank Monitoring Solutions

1.1 Introduction to remote tank monitoring

1.2 Remote tank monitoring infrastructure

1.2.1 Tank segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.3 Tank fleet management

1.3.1 Tank location tracking and level monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.3.4 Health and safety

1.4 Distribution operations management

1.4.1 Optimization of delivery and pick up routes

1.4.2 Inventory management and analytics

1.5 Tank segments and use cases

1.6 Business models and project strategies

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The installed base of remote tank monitoring solutions

2.1.2 Remote tank monitoring vendor market shares

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Tank and level sensor industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

Company Profiles and Strategies

European solution providers

AXsensor

Dunraven Systems

Endress+Hauser

FoxInsights

Four Data

GreenCityZen

HMS Networks

Kingspan

Measure Connect Display (MCD)

Metasphere

Nanolike

Oriel Systems

Packwise

Piusi

PowTechnology

Schneider Electric

Sensile Technologies (WIKA)

Siemens

Sigicom

SilentSoft

Soolo

Staal Instruments

Tecson

VEGA

North American solution providers

Agnex

Air Products

Angus Energy

Anova

Asset Monitoring Solutions

Automation Products Group

Banner Engineering

Digi International

Emerson

FarmChem

FLO-CORP

FreeWave Technologies

Generac

Hoover Circular Solutions

InSite Platform Partners (OneTank)

iTankData

Micro-Design

New Boundary Technologies

OleumTech

Otodata

Pedigree Technologies

Pulsa

REDtrac

Riot Edge Solutions

Rugged Telemetry

Schmitt Measurement Systems (XACT Monitoring)

SensorTech (Level Devil)

SkyBitz (Ametek)

TankScan

Trimble (Badger Meter)

Valarm

Varec

WellAware

Rest of World solution providers

360Tanks

Farmbot

Farm Monitoring Solutions

Gasbot

Hawk Measurement

HyDip (IOR)

IoT Water

Omniflex

Solidat Applied Technologies

Tanktel

Tank level sensor manufacturers

ABB

AMETEK Level Measurement Solutions

Azbil Corporation

Chuanyi

Flowline

Gems Sensors & Controls

Gobius Sensor Technology

KROHNE Group

LACROIX Group

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rochester Sensors Europe

Senix

Supmea

WIKA

Yokogawa Electric

