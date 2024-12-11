India Microfluidics Market Report 2024, with Profiles of AQC Chem. Lab, Bio-Rad Laboratories India, Abbott India, PerkinElmer India and Thermo Fisher Scientific India

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Microfluidics Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Microfluidics Market was valued at USD 0.61 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.88%.

Microfluidics has proven to be an extremely effective technology, offering advantages such as quick analysis, high accuracy in test results, and reduced costs for drug innovation techniques. Its versatile nature allows for its application in numerous healthcare contexts, further enhancing its value and impact.

One of the key drivers behind microfluidic research is the development of lab-on-chip (LOC) technologies. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize fields like chemistry and biology, similar to how integrated circuits transformed computing power. By incorporating microfluidic channels and active or passive components such as valves, filters, and mixers, LOCs are essentially microsystems that can integrate full biological or chemical laboratories onto a single chip. The continuous advancements in microfluidics and the promising potential of LOC technologies are paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and innovations in various scientific domains.





Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Microfluidics Technologies in Drug Delivery Systems



The rising adoption of microfluidics technologies in drug delivery systems is exponentially driving the demand for microfluidics in the Indian market. These advanced technologies, with their precise control and manipulation of fluids at the micro-level, offer innovative and cost-effective solutions in the pharmaceutical sector. By integrating various laboratory functions onto a single chip, microfluidics technologies reduce the time required for the drug discovery process and enhance overall efficiency, leading to accelerated advancements in medicine. This has prompted numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies in India to embrace these cutting-edge technologies, revolutionizing the way drugs are developed and delivered to patients. As the demand continues to grow, the microfluidics market is poised to witness substantial growth in the coming years, further advancing the pharmaceutical industry in India and improving healthcare outcomes for millions of people.



Need For Cost-Effective Testing in Healthcare and Diagnostics



In the sphere of healthcare and diagnostics, there is an ever-growing demand for cost-effective testing solutions that can address the unique challenges faced in the Indian microfluidics market. Microfluidic technology, renowned for its exceptional accuracy and affordability, is increasingly being embraced in India due to its immense potential to revolutionize the field of medical testing.



By enabling rapid and high-throughput screening of biological samples, this cutting-edge technology not only significantly reduces the cost per test but also expedites the diagnostic process, providing timely and accurate results. This perfect blend of cost-efficiency and speed is of utmost importance in India, where the accessibility of affordable healthcare remains a critical concern. The adoption of microfluidic solutions in the Indian healthcare landscape holds the promise of transforming the way diagnostics are conducted, ultimately enhancing the overall quality and affordability of healthcare services in the country.



Regional Insights



Based on Region, West India is anticipated to dominate the India Microfluidics Market during the forecast period. The western region of India, particularly states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, is projected to hold a dominating position in the Indian Microfluidics Market. This can be attributed to the robust presence of healthcare facilities, advanced medical infrastructure, and significant investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research in these areas.



Furthermore, the western region boasts a thriving ecosystem of research institutions, academic collaborations, and industry partnerships, fostering innovation and driving advancements in microfluidics technology. The proximity to major ports and transportation hubs also contributes to the region's accessibility for import and export of microfluidic devices and components.

With a rich talent pool of skilled professionals and a supportive regulatory environment, the western region of India continues to attract both domestic and international players in the microfluidics industry. This presents a promising outlook for the growth and development of the Indian microfluidics market in the coming years.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered India

India Microfluidics Market, By Product Type:

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Microfluidic Pumps

Microneedles

Others

India Microfluidics Market, By Material:

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

PDMS

Other

India Microfluidics Market, By Application:

In Vitro diagnostics

Point-of-Care Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Environmental Testing

Industrial Testing

Agro Food Testing

Pharmaceutical Research

Lab Analytics

Microdispensing

Microreaction

Drug Delivery

Inhaler Nozzles

Microneedles

Micropumps

India Microfluidics Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

India Microfluidics Market, By Region:

North India

South India

West India

East

