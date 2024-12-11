E-cigarettes in France - Regulatory Framework including Age, Product, Packaging and Advertising Restrictions, Public Usage, Notification Requirements, Taxation and Sanctions

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-cigarettes in France: Market & Regulatory Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product bundle includes two comprehensive reports:

France Market Report: offers a detailed overview of the French vape market, covering everything from market size and vaping population to e-liquids and hardware.

France Regulatory Report: details the regulatory framework for e-cigarette products in France, including age, product, packaging and advertising restrictions, public usage, notification requirements, taxation and sanctions.

Together, these reports examine market dynamics, regulatory impacts, and the future outlook for the vaping industry in France.

The market & regulatory report duo provides:

From a market perspective:

A clear and detailed understanding of current market size and structure, enabling you to confidently assess where your business and products stand within the market.

The ability to plan ahead for emerging trends.

A strategic overview of consumer preferences, key retail channels, and product demand.

Insights into major competitor brands and their positions within the market.

An in-depth discussion of key topics specific to this market, with historical and future influences identified, along with comparisons to other national markets.

Detailed data presented in graphical form for enhanced analysis.

From a regulatory perspective:

A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements in a specific jurisdiction, ensuring confidence that your business and products remain compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for upcoming regulatory changes.

A strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, allowing you to forecast its potential impact on business development.

Access to further information, including links to full legislative texts and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:

Market contents:

Executive summary

Smoking rates

Vape market

Market size and vaping population

Retail channels

Online channel

Tobacconists

Hardware

E-liquid

Pricing and affordability

Nicotine pouches as a new alternative to tobacco

Regulatory contents:

Executive summary

Outlook

France: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

