Targeted Protein Degradation Market Research, 2018-2030: Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type, Application, End-use and Region

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Protein Degradation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (PROTAC, LYTACs), Application (Drug Discovery), End Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories), and Region, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the publisher has segmented the global targeted protein degradation market report based on type, application, end-use, and region.

Companies Profiled in the Targeted Protein Degradation Market

Bayer AG

Bio-Techne

BOC Sciences

BPS Bioscience, Inc.

BroadPharm

LifeSensors Inc.

MedChemExpress

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global targeted protein degradation market size was estimated at USD 452.8 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.72% from 2024 to 2030. The constantly growing frequency of chronic disease conditions such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, along with changing lifestyles and increasing healthcare spending, are accelerating the market growth. The high prevalence of these diseases creates a strong demand for novel treatment options, driving market growth.

For Instance, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that in 2022, around 20 million individuals were newly diagnosed with cancer, and there were 9.7 million cancer-related deaths. It's estimated that 53.5 million people were living with cancer within five years after receiving their diagnosis.







The expanding number of research and development activities in this field provides significant opportunities for the market to grow. For instance, in December 2023, the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) approved the Special Research Program (SFB) in Targeted Protein Degradation for a second funding period of another four years. The SFB in Targeted protein degradation is a research initiative focusing on understanding and developing methods to target specific proteins for cell degradation. This program aims to advance the field of targeted protein degradation, which has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential applications in drug discovery and therapeutic interventions.



The supportive regulatory environment, particularly the streamlined approval processes by agencies such as the FDA and EMA, has played a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of TPD-based therapies. The TPD market is driven by rapid advancements in the underlying technologies. The development of innovative approaches, such as proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs), molecular glues, and lysosome-targeting chimaeras (LYTACs), has expanded TPD's capabilities to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins. These technological breakthroughs have opened up new avenues for targeting previously undruggable proteins, driving the growth of the TPD market.



The increasing recognition of the therapeutic potential of targeted protein degradation in addressing previously undruggable targets is a key driver for the targeted protein degradation market. Traditional approaches often struggle with proteins that are difficult to modulate, but technologies such as PROTACs (proteolysis-targeting chimeras) provide a favorable solution by promoting the degradation of disease-causing proteins. This method has shown considerable promise in treating conditions such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, sparking a surge in research and investment in this area.

The National Institute of Health highlights PROTACs as a leading drug development technology in recent years. The increasing success in preclinical and early-phase clinical trials drives pharmaceutical and biotech companies to integrate targeted protein degradation into their pipelines, recognizing its potential to transform therapeutic strategies.



Market Segmentation

Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

PROTAC

Molecular Glues

LYTACs

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Drug Discovery

Therapy Development

Cancer

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Others

Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina MEA South Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $452.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isgr4t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment