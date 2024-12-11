Strengthening Multilateralism: The Imperial Springs International Forum Makes Its Debut in Europe

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 11 to 12, local time, the 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) will be held in Madrid, Spain, bringing together over 200 participants from political, academic, and business circles across over 50 countries. As one of China's highest-level platforms for international civil exchanges, this marks the first time the forum is hosted outside of China, bringing the event to Europe. The forum is expected to strengthen people-to-people exchanges between China and the world and foster cooperation to address shared global challenges.

Since its establishment in 2014, the ISIF has attracted more than 200 former heads of state and government, leaders of international organizations, as well as over 600 distinguished experts, scholars, and business leaders from over 40 countries.

Over the past decade, attendees have praised the forum for maintaining a global perspective, addressing current issues while focusing on long-term development. It has made valuable contributions to enhancing mutual understanding between China and the world, advancing global dialogue and cooperation, and providing insights and recommendations to support reforms in the global governance system.

Dr. Chau Chak Wing, President of the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, Chair of the Asia-Pacific Region, World Leadership Alliance - Club de Madrid President's Circle, and Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Global Circle, believes that world peace and development are confronted with formidable challenges today. "As members of the 'global village', irrespective of our roles or professions, we share the common mission, responsibility, and obligation to safeguard peace and foster global cooperation and progress. Since its inception, the ISIF has stood as a beacon of mutual respect, deeper understanding, strengthened trust, and expanded consensus. The decision to hold this year's forum in Madrid, Spain, underscores the widening circle of our friends, the strengthening of our friendships, and the enrichment of our shared perspectives."

Dr. Chau emphasizes that as the world enters a new era of transformation, marked by pivotal decisions across many domains, we must rise with the courage to innovate in response to challenges, and remain unwavering in our commitment to peace and development -- the enduring path of humanity. Through collective efforts and joint action, we can create a more peaceful, inclusive, and harmonious world for the generations to come.

The 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum, themed "Collective Action for One Future," will feature over ten major events, including an opening ceremony, two closed-door sessions, a plenary discussion, six thematic sessions, and a closing ceremony. Key topics include "Global Strategic Stability," "Financing for Development, Towards Full Implementation of the SDGs," "Enhancing Global Cooperation: Shaping a Shared Future for Humankind," "Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges to Global Security," "Tackling Challenges Facing the World Economy," "United Nations Summit of the Future, the Future of Global Governance," "AI & Green Technology for Progress and Development," "Sustainable Development and the Second World Social Summit," and "People-to-people Exchanges for Mutual Understanding." These discussions will cover the most pressing global issues in areas such as security, economy, technology, society, and culture, while also embracing diversity and focusing on the future. The forum aims to gather collective wisdom from a shared human perspective, seeking solutions that reflect universal values and interests.

