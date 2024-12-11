eCommerce Electronics Industry Forecast Report, 2030: Expected to Generates Revenues of $810.1 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCommerce Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for eCommerce Electronics was estimated at US$676 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$810.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report analyzes the eCommerce Electronics market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Type:

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East); Africa.

Market Drivers

The growth in the ecommerce electronics market is driven by several key factors, including rising internet and smartphone penetration, consumer demand for convenience, and the adoption of secure, digital payment methods. As internet access expands globally, particularly in emerging markets, more consumers are gaining access to ecommerce platforms, leading to increased demand for online electronics shopping.



The widespread availability of smartphones has facilitated this trend, enabling consumers to browse, compare, and purchase electronics from their mobile devices. This convenience factor is particularly appealing to consumers in regions with limited physical retail options, as it provides access to a broader range of products. With ecommerce platforms delivering to remote locations, more consumers can purchase electronics online, making it a key driver for market expansion.



The shift in consumer behavior toward convenience and time-saving solutions is another significant growth driver. As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, ecommerce provides a streamlined shopping experience with features like home delivery, one-click purchasing, and easy returns. Many platforms offer express delivery options and membership benefits, such as free shipping or exclusive discounts, which enhance the appeal of online shopping. The ease of purchasing electronics online - where consumers can quickly find what they need, compare prices, and complete transactions without visiting a store - caters to the modern lifestyle's demand for efficiency. This convenience, combined with flexible payment options and secure online transactions, has led to a rapid increase in the adoption of ecommerce for electronics.



The adoption of secure digital payment methods, including mobile wallets, credit card payment options, and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) services, is also driving growth in the ecommerce electronics market. Secure payment solutions instill confidence in consumers, addressing concerns around online transactions and fraud. Payment flexibility, such as BNPL, appeals to younger consumers and budget-conscious buyers who seek to manage spending by spreading out payments over time. This option has become increasingly popular in electronics purchases, where high upfront costs are a consideration.



By providing a secure and flexible payment experience, ecommerce platforms make it easier for consumers to afford big-ticket electronics items, further expanding market reach. Together, these drivers - expanded internet access, demand for convenience, and flexible payment solutions - are fueling growth in the ecommerce electronics market, positioning it as a central component in the digital economy and modern retail landscape.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumer Electronics segment, which is expected to reach US$628.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Household Appliances segment is also set to grow at 1.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $184.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach $162.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global eCommerce Electronics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global eCommerce Electronics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global eCommerce Electronics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global eCommerce Electronics Market such as Adorama, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., B&H Photo, Best Buy Co., Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Global eCommerce Electronics Market report include:

Adorama

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

B&H Photo

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Buydig

Crutchfield

Ebay, Inc.

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

GameStop Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $676 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $810.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

eCommerce Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of E-commerce Platforms Drives Electronics Sales Online

Demand for Affordable Gadgets Expands Addressable Market for Electronics

Increased Use of Smartphones Spurs E-commerce Sales of Accessories

Rising Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Online Electronics Market

Advances in Payment Solutions Propel Growth in E-commerce Electronics

Increased Focus on Customer Reviews Strengthens Market

Growth of Subscription-Based Models Sets Stage for E-commerce Electronics

High Demand for Wearables Propels Electronics Sales Online

Adoption of AI in Personalized Shopping Expands Market Reach

Surge in Cross-Border Online Shopping Strengthens Electronics Demand

Growth in Direct-to-Consumer Models Spurs Electronics Sales

Rising Popularity of Flash Sales and Discounts Expands Online Market

Adoption of Augmented Reality Enhances Online Shopping Experience

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibh7tk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment