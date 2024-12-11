KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total paid enterprise customers 1 in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 were 6.0 million, an increase of 22.4% from 4.9 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.

Average monthly active users (MAU) 2 for the third quarter of 2024 were 58.0 million, an increase of 30.0% from 44.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,911.6 million (US$272.4 million), an increase of 19.0% from RMB1,606.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB330.2 million (US$47.1 million), an increase of 26.5% from RMB261.0 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from operations 3 for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB605.3 million (US$86.2 million), an increase of 10.2% from RMB549.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB463.8 million (US$66.1 million), an increase of 8.9% from RMB425.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income3 for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB738.9 million (US$105.3 million), an increase of 3.5% from RMB714.1 million for the same quarter of 2023.



Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “While the overall recruitment market environment remained challenging in the third quarter, our strategical emphasis on key growth engines continue to yield positive results. Robust user growth, solid enterprise retention and stable ARPPU (average revenue per paying enterprise user), all attest the resilience of our business model in the face of headwinds and the sustainability of our monetization approach. Our unwavering commitment to shareholder returns, coupled with ongoing share repurchase efforts, underscores the management’s resolute confidence in the Company’s long-term growth trajectory.”

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, “We delivered solid sets of financial results in the third quarter with revenues up by 19.0% year-on-year and net income hitting quarterly record high. Our cost structure remained stable, meanwhile achieved a robust 30.0% year-on-year MAU growth, showcasing improved marketing efficiency. As we continue to focus on sustainable cost control, the strong operating leverage inherent in our business model will further enhance our profitability in the coming quarters.”

1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.

2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.

3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,911.6 million (US$272.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.0% from RMB1,606.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,889.1 million (US$269.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 18.7% from RMB1,591.5 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.

Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB22.5 million (US$3.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 49.0% from RMB15.1 million for the same quarter of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,586.9 million (US$226.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 16.8% from RMB1,358.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB275.1 million (US$39.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 4.6% from RMB288.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Cost of revenues was RMB314.0 million (US$44.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.4% from RMB267.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and employee-related expenses.

was RMB314.0 million (US$44.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.4% from RMB267.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and employee-related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB522.3 million (US$74.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB457.3 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased advertising expenses mainly resulting from the marketing campaigns launched during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the UEFA Euro 2024.

were RMB522.3 million (US$74.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB457.3 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased advertising expenses mainly resulting from the marketing campaigns launched during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the UEFA Euro 2024. Research and development expenses were RMB464.2 million (US$66.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.0% from RMB414.4 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased investments in technology.

were RMB464.2 million (US$66.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.0% from RMB414.4 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased investments in technology. General and administrative expenses were RMB286.4 million (US$40.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 30.5% from RMB219.4 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses.

Income from operations and adjusted income from operations

Income from operations was RMB330.2 million (US$47.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 26.5% from RMB261.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted income from operations was RMB605.3 million (US$86.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.2% from RMB549.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB463.8 million (US$66.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 8.9% from RMB425.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income was RMB738.9 million (US$105.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 3.5% from RMB714.1 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1.06 (US$0.15) and RMB1.03 (US$0.15), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.98 and RMB0.95 for the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1.68 (US$0.24) and RMB1.64 (US$0.23), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.64 and RMB1.59 for the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB812.3 million (US$115.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, relatively stable compared to that of RMB812.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,599.5 million (US$2,080.4 million) as of September 30, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs). This share repurchase program operates in conjunction with the previous share repurchase program that became effective on March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.795 billion and RMB1.81 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.6% to 14.6%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00 on September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Online recruitment services to enterprise customers 1,591,500 1,889,102 269,195 4,322,379 5,465,912 778,886 Others 15,136 22,473 3,202 49,418 66,159 9,428 Total revenues 1,606,636 1,911,575 272,397 4,371,797 5,532,071 788,314 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenues(1) (267,529 ) (314,026 ) (44,748 ) (785,015 ) (925,997 ) (131,954 ) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (457,341 ) (522,268 ) (74,423 ) (1,557,772 ) (1,646,707 ) (234,654 ) Research and development expenses(1) (414,429 ) (464,151 ) (66,141 ) (1,113,404 ) (1,375,449 ) (196,000 ) General and administrative expenses(1) (219,428 ) (286,432 ) (40,816 ) (587,000 ) (818,114 ) (116,580 ) Total operating cost and expenses (1,358,727 ) (1,586,877 ) (226,128 ) (4,043,191 ) (4,766,267 ) (679,188 ) Other operating income, net 13,078 5,485 782 30,113 26,581 3,788 Income from operations 260,987 330,183 47,051 358,719 792,385 112,914 Interest and investment income, net 164,677 158,948 22,650 443,348 468,818 66,806 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (517 ) (29 ) (4 ) 2,291 64 9 Other income, net 32,444 36,948 5,265 36,973 36,425 5,191 Income before income tax expenses 457,591 526,050 74,962 841,331 1,297,692 184,920 Income tax expenses (31,874 ) (62,223 ) (8,867 ) (73,354 ) (174,891 ) (24,922 ) Net income 425,717 463,827 66,095 767,977 1,122,801 159,998 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 4,545 648 - 12,255 1,746 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED 425,717 468,372 66,743 767,977 1,135,056 161,744 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share — Basic 870,358,529 883,762,119 883,762,119 868,329,404 884,476,469 884,476,469 — Diluted 899,718,677 906,841,729 906,841,729 902,411,551 912,733,094 912,733,094 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders — Basic 0.49 0.53 0.08 0.88 1.28 0.18 — Diluted 0.47 0.52 0.07 0.85 1.24 0.18 Net income per ADS(2) attributable to ordinary shareholders — Basic 0.98 1.06 0.15 1.77 2.57 0.37 — Diluted 0.95 1.03 0.15 1.70 2.49 0.35

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 12,016 10,836 1,544 34,978 33,252 4,738 Sales and marketing expenses 68,065 67,505 9,619 192,595 209,459 29,848 Research and development expenses 108,507 102,659 14,629 304,937 315,332 44,934 General and administrative expenses 99,780 94,067 13,404 227,051 307,444 43,810 Total 288,368 275,067 39,196 759,561 865,487 123,330

(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,472,959 2,816,158 401,299 Short-term time deposits 6,922,803 5,757,701 820,466 Short-term investments 3,513,885 6,025,604 858,642 Accounts receivable, net 16,727 29,124 4,150 Inventories - 2,865 408 Amounts due from related parties 3,966 9,061 1,291 Prepayments and other current assets 442,697 506,602 72,190 Total current assets 13,373,037 15,147,115 2,158,446 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 1,793,488 1,804,596 257,153 Intangible assets, net 8,093 261,677 37,289 Goodwill 5,690 6,528 930 Right-of-use assets, net 282,612 357,728 50,976 Long-term investments 2,473,128 1,235,774 176,096 Other non-current assets 4,000 - - Total non-current assets 4,567,011 3,666,303 522,444 Total assets 17,940,048 18,813,418 2,680,890 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 629,216 81,438 11,605 Deferred revenue 2,794,075 3,071,565 437,695 Other payables and accrued liabilities 779,046 644,624 91,858 Operating lease liabilities, current 155,014 192,097 27,374 Total current liabilities 4,357,351 3,989,724 568,532 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 125,079 166,451 23,719 Deferred tax liabilities 28,425 23,490 3,347 Total non-current liabilities 153,504 189,941 27,066 Total liabilities 4,510,855 4,179,665 595,598 Total shareholders’ equity 13,429,193 14,633,753 2,085,292 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 17,940,048 18,813,418 2,680,890





KANZHUN LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 812,554 812,290 115,750 2,120,172 2,586,387 368,557 Net cash used in investing activities (1,058,781 ) (698,000 ) (99,464 ) (9,449,149 ) (1,293,771 ) (184,361 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (43,826 ) (753,763 ) (107,410 ) 25,129 (940,188 ) (133,976 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,096 ) (16,759 ) (2,389 ) (3,356 ) (9,229 ) (1,315 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (296,149 ) (656,232 ) (93,513 ) (7,307,204 ) 343,199 48,905 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 2,740,769 3,472,390 494,812 9,751,824 2,472,959 352,394 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 2,444,620 2,816,158 401,299 2,444,620 2,816,158 401,299



