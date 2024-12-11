Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028: Discover Regional Growth Trends for Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive Analytics

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare fraud detection market is forecasted to grow by USD 914.3 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increased number of patients seeking health insurance, increasing cases of healthcare fraud, and rise in number of health care BPO and fraud identity management software.

The study identifies the emergence of social media and its impact on healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare fraud detection market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing favorable government initiatives and increase in cloud-based solutions for fraud detection will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Research Scope

This report on the healthcare fraud detection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented as below:

By Type

Descriptive analytics

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Asia

Europe

Rest of World (RoW)

The report covers the following areas:

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market sizing

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market forecast

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare fraud detection market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



