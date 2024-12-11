Webuy Global Ltd. Launches Revolutionary Travel AI, Micky1.0, on WhatsApp, Delivering Travel Assistance with Ease and Precision

Singapore, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asian community e-commerce innovator, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Travel AI, Micky1.0. This tool, available through WhatsApp, helps simplify travel planning and provides personalized support whenever and wherever it is needed.



With just a WhatsApp number, users can interact with Micky1.0 to get immediate answers to their travel-related questions. Equipped with an extensive database of travel packages, departure dates, prices, air ticket options, and hotel accommodations, Micky1.0 provides comprehensive information for both group tours and flexible independent travel (FIT) arrangements. Additionally, integrated API technology allows customers to receive real-time quotes, making trip planning faster and easier than ever.



Beyond basic support, Webuy’s Micky1.0 offers tailored recommendations based on user preferences for travel dates, destinations, and interests. Customers can also access up-to-date weather information, destination insights, and itinerary suggestions to craft their perfect journey. Additionally, Micky1.0 can support multiple languages (like English, Malay, Chinese, etc) using both voice and text messages.



Vincent Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Webuy Global Ltd., said, “We are excited to bring this new level of convenience to our customers. Micky1.0 empowers users to plan their travel with ease, providing them with readily available personal travel agent services at their fingertips.”



This launch marks a significant milestone in Webuy’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences through technology, making travel planning as simple as sending a WhatsApp message. Micky1.0 is available now, and customers can start planning their next adventure by reaching out directly on WhatsApp.



About Webuy Global Ltd

Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company aimed at becoming the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia. The Company's unique 'group buy' model is designed to deliver exceptional value by streamlining the traditional supply chain and fostering a community-driven shopping experience. Webuy is committed to improving the lives of millions of families in Southeast Asia with high-quality, affordable products and services. For more information, visit http://webuy.global.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties described more fully in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them, except as required by law.



