PolyPid Announces Research and Development Collaboration with ImmunoGenesis Leveraging PLEX Technology to Enhance Cancer Immunotherapy

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced a new research and development collaboration with ImmunoGenesis, Inc. (“ImmunoGenesis”), a Houston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing science-driven immunotherapies. The collaboration focuses on the development of novel formulations utilizing PolyPid’s experience with its proprietary PLEX Technology and ImmunoGenesis’ potent STimulator of INterferon Genes (STING) agonist drug candidate to potentially enhance treatment for solid tumors.

“We are very pleased to announce this collaboration with ImmunoGenesis and leverage PolyPid’s experience with PLEX technology which enables controlled and prolonged intratumoral drug delivery, with ImmunoGenesis’ potent anti-tumor STING agonist, potentially creating a cutting-edge approach in immuno-oncology,” said Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, PolyPid’s Chief Executive Officer. “The PLEX technology platform offers potential options for drug candidates with delivery challenges, and we will continue to explore additional opportunities to bring value through innovative collaborations.”

The collaboration aims to address challenges of potent STING agonists which are susceptible to rapid clearance when administered intratumorally, limiting the exposure time within the tumor microenvironment for effective anti-tumor activity.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

