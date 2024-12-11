SmythOS Launches Agent Weaver

Dallas, TX , Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmythOS today introduces Agent Weaver, a breakthrough tool that allows anyone to create powerful, production-ready AI agents without coding. By simply describing needs in plain language or uploading an image, users can generate agents designed to tackle challenges like fraud detection, workflow optimization, and predictive analytics—10 times faster and at a fraction of traditional costs.

“Agent Weaver is the missing piece in accelerating AI adoption,” said Michael Umansky, CEO and Co-Founder of SmythOS. “Instead of wrestling with complex build processes, businesses can now spin up tailored AI agents on-demand. It’s an entirely new way to integrate intelligent automation, letting teams solve challenges faster while reducing both development costs and operational overhead.”

Key Features of Agent Weaver Include:

Visual Drag-and-Drop Canvas: Easily design and refine AI agents by connecting models, data sources, and APIs in an intuitive interface.

Easily design and refine AI agents by connecting models, data sources, and APIs in an intuitive interface. Broad Compatibility : Integrate with any AI model, data repository, or platform for a unified, flexible approach to automation.

: Integrate with any AI model, data repository, or platform for a unified, flexible approach to automation. Pre-Built Templates: Deploy proven agent templates to drastically reduce setup time and ensure consistent quality.

Deploy proven agent templates to drastically reduce setup time and ensure consistent quality. Flexible Deployment: Operate on-premise, in the cloud, or locally to fit any team’s unique requirements.

“Traditional automation has often been brittle, costly, and tedious,” said Alexander De Ridder, CTO and Co-Founder of SmythOS. “Agent Weaver changes this equation entirely—it’s not just an AI tool, but an agent that builds agents. By unifying multiple models, sources, and workflows within a single visual interface, businesses can finally realize scalable, reusable automation that actually delivers on the promise of AI.”

By simplifying complex development processes and empowering teams of all sizes, Agent Weaver makes cutting-edge AI accessible to enterprises, consultancies, and mid-sized companies alike. To celebrate the launch, SmythOS is offering new users one month of free access with the promo code PRODUCTHUNT.

About SmythOS

SmythOS is redefining how organizations achieve innovation and efficiency through collaborative intelligence. By enabling any team to design and deploy networks of autonomous AI agents working together to optimize complex workflows, SmythOS brings the transformative power of multi-agent AI to everyone.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/smythos-launches-agent-weaver/